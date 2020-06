Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

a two-story 2B/1.5B townhouse with 1175 SF, end unit, perfect for a family and 2 professionals or students to share, within walking distance to Vanderbilt Medical Center and Belmont Univ., Eakin elementary and grocery stores, hardwood floor throughout, Washer and dryer are in unit, private parking spaces, fenced patio and yard. Available now, $1590/month. Prefer no pets. Tenant pays water and electricity. Trash and HOA fee are included in rent. HOA mows lawn.