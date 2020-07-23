All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 200 Windsor Chase Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
200 Windsor Chase Ct.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

200 Windsor Chase Ct.

200 Windsor Chase Court · (866) 535-9956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

200 Windsor Chase Court, Nashville, TN 37076
Truxton Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 200 Windsor Chase Ct. · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FURNISHED HERMITAGE TOWNHOUSE - This newer construction townhouse is fully furnished and offers 2,300 square feet that includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and attached garage.

- Hardwood Floors
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Granite Counters
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Furnished

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!
(866) 535-9956

To view a virtual tour visit the link below.
https://youtu.be/jZ57XTT3LZI

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program (per filter)

Selling or Renting your home with the OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5963193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Windsor Chase Ct. have any available units?
200 Windsor Chase Ct. has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Windsor Chase Ct. have?
Some of 200 Windsor Chase Ct.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Windsor Chase Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
200 Windsor Chase Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Windsor Chase Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 200 Windsor Chase Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 200 Windsor Chase Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 200 Windsor Chase Ct. offers parking.
Does 200 Windsor Chase Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Windsor Chase Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Windsor Chase Ct. have a pool?
No, 200 Windsor Chase Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 200 Windsor Chase Ct. have accessible units?
No, 200 Windsor Chase Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Windsor Chase Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Windsor Chase Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 200 Windsor Chase Ct.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

City Side Flats
1441 Lebanon Pike
Nashville, TN 37210
Mercury View Lofts
1209 Pine Street
Nashville, TN 37203
Village at Vanderbilt
403 Village at Vanderbilt
Nashville, TN 37212
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace
Nashville, TN 37211
Barbizon Apartments
2006 Broadway
Nashville, TN 37203
Lenox Village Town Center
6900 Lenox Village Dr. Ste. 26
Nashville, TN 37211
Cherry Creek
1100 Crystal Spring Ln
Nashville, TN 37076
West End Living - Fairfax
2112 Fairfax Avenue
Nashville, TN 37212

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNashville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleGreen HillsDowntown Nashville
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
GlencliffInglewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity