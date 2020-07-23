200 Windsor Chase Ct.

Amenities
FURNISHED HERMITAGE TOWNHOUSE - This newer construction townhouse is fully furnished and offers 2,300 square feet that includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and attached garage.
- Hardwood Floors
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Granite Counters
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Furnished
Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!
(866) 535-9956
To view a virtual tour visit the link below.
https://youtu.be/jZ57XTT3LZI
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program (per filter)
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5963193)