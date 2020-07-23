200 Windsor Chase Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

FURNISHED HERMITAGE TOWNHOUSE - This newer construction townhouse is fully furnished and offers 2,300 square feet that includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and attached garage.



- Hardwood Floors

- Vaulted Ceilings

- Granite Counters

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Furnished



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

(866) 535-9956



To view a virtual tour visit the link below.

https://youtu.be/jZ57XTT3LZI



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Liability Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program (per filter)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5963193)