Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:21 PM

2 Fern Avenue

2 Fern Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1915277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Fern Avenue, Nashville, TN 37207
Trinity Lane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for a short 6-8 month lease? Check out these outstanding, large, 4 bed 3 bath units in East Nashville! Super modern, these units have stainless appliances, trendy fixtures, hardwood floors, and FANTASTIC views from the roof-top decks! These units have the option of coming FULLY FURNISHED! These will surely go fast, so take a tour and apply today at www.renewtn.com/rentals!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Fern Avenue have any available units?
2 Fern Avenue has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Fern Avenue have?
Some of 2 Fern Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Fern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2 Fern Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Fern Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Fern Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2 Fern Avenue offer parking?
No, 2 Fern Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2 Fern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Fern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Fern Avenue have a pool?
No, 2 Fern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2 Fern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2 Fern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Fern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Fern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
