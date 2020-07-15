1931 Delta Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand New 4/3.5 in the Buchanan Arts District! - When you enter this Brand New Contemporary home you will be impressed with the open living spaces full of natural light. The living area flows right to the open kitchen area. Hardwood, Tile & Finished concrete floors throughout. The modern kitchen provides for a large island countertop, lots of storage & SS appliances. Large Master suite is located on the first floor. 2 of the large Bedrooms upstairs are joined by a common bathroom.



Expansive outdoor living area featuring a two level deck with great views. Washer/Dryer included.



(RLNE5809941)