1931 Delta Ave
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:47 AM

1931 Delta Ave

1931 Delta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1931 Delta Avenue, Nashville, TN 37208
Jones-Buena Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New 4/3.5 in the Buchanan Arts District! - When you enter this Brand New Contemporary home you will be impressed with the open living spaces full of natural light. The living area flows right to the open kitchen area. Hardwood, Tile & Finished concrete floors throughout. The modern kitchen provides for a large island countertop, lots of storage & SS appliances. Large Master suite is located on the first floor. 2 of the large Bedrooms upstairs are joined by a common bathroom.

Expansive outdoor living area featuring a two level deck with great views. Washer/Dryer included.

(RLNE5809941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 Delta Ave have any available units?
1931 Delta Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 1931 Delta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1931 Delta Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 Delta Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1931 Delta Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1931 Delta Ave offer parking?
No, 1931 Delta Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1931 Delta Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1931 Delta Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 Delta Ave have a pool?
No, 1931 Delta Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1931 Delta Ave have accessible units?
No, 1931 Delta Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 Delta Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1931 Delta Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1931 Delta Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1931 Delta Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
