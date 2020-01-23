179 Connare Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bed, 1.5 bath 2 story apartment Madison

Welcome Home to the 2 story, 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, apartment in Madison, TN.



This apartment features a spacious downstairs with living room with decorative fire place and mantle, galley kitchen, dining room, hall half bath, and hall closet and utility closet with washer/dryer hookups.



Upstairs features the two bedrooms, and a shared full bathroom and another hall closet.



Recently updated with a fresh coat of paint in all rooms and carpet in all areas except the kitchen which features linoleum.



This apartment is conveniently located in a cul de sac, close to the Lowe's on Gallatin Road, and this apartment is in a smaller, stand-alone building with three other apartment units.



Large shared back yard and front yard. Back patio area.



Rent includes lawn care.

$1000 rent per month. $1000 deposit. Tenants required to carry renters insurance. Tenants required to contract weekly trash pick up service.



Some pets considered with non-refundable pet fee and pet agreement.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1512891?source=marketing



Please view this property at your own risk. Please do not view this property if you are sick or if against local or national orders. Lockbox and property are not sanitized between visits.



Please email with questions. 6159249115 Heritage Property Management LLC. Thanks for your interest.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.