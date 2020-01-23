All apartments in Nashville
179 Connare Drive
Last updated March 31 2020

179 Connare Drive

179 Connare Drive · (615) 205-7407
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

179 Connare Drive, Nashville, TN 37115
Primerose Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed, 1.5 bath 2 story apartment Madison
Welcome Home to the 2 story, 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, apartment in Madison, TN.

This apartment features a spacious downstairs with living room with decorative fire place and mantle, galley kitchen, dining room, hall half bath, and hall closet and utility closet with washer/dryer hookups.

Upstairs features the two bedrooms, and a shared full bathroom and another hall closet.

Recently updated with a fresh coat of paint in all rooms and carpet in all areas except the kitchen which features linoleum.

This apartment is conveniently located in a cul de sac, close to the Lowe's on Gallatin Road, and this apartment is in a smaller, stand-alone building with three other apartment units.

Large shared back yard and front yard. Back patio area.

Rent includes lawn care.
$1000 rent per month. $1000 deposit. Tenants required to carry renters insurance. Tenants required to contract weekly trash pick up service.

Some pets considered with non-refundable pet fee and pet agreement.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1512891?source=marketing

Please view this property at your own risk. Please do not view this property if you are sick or if against local or national orders. Lockbox and property are not sanitized between visits.

Please email with questions. 6159249115 Heritage Property Management LLC. Thanks for your interest.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Connare Drive have any available units?
179 Connare Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 179 Connare Drive have?
Some of 179 Connare Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Connare Drive currently offering any rent specials?
179 Connare Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Connare Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 179 Connare Drive is pet friendly.
Does 179 Connare Drive offer parking?
No, 179 Connare Drive does not offer parking.
Does 179 Connare Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 Connare Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Connare Drive have a pool?
No, 179 Connare Drive does not have a pool.
Does 179 Connare Drive have accessible units?
No, 179 Connare Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Connare Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 Connare Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
