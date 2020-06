Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Just like new construction without the mess! Upgrades include granite counters in kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator. Hardie Board ext. Open living and kitchen area perfect for entertaining. Nice master suite with large walk in closet. Huge tile shower. Upstairs sitting area makes a perfect reading nook/office space. Privacy with no neighbors to one side and spacious backyard.Convenient to Nashville and Murfreesboro plus close to shopping and interstate.