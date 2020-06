Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel furnished range refrigerator

Fully Furnished Custom Home in Hermitage - Beautiful upscale custom home in desirable neighborhood and School District. Perfect for a corporate relocation bringing their family for a long-term assignment. Featuring custom lighting, finishes, furniture and landscaping. This master piece home with come with 3 bedrooms. 2 full bathrooms and a half. Excellent appliances with stainless fridge, flat top stove and dishwasher. There are too many amenities to mention.



We would love to hear from serious renters who would treat this house like their own home.



(RLNE5466672)