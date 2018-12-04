1210 Avondale Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

This Fully Furnished modern and spacious home is located 5 minutes from lower Broadway and all the local hot spots. It is the perfect choice for young professionals or a family with children. You have over 3,000+ sq ft of living space. Includes a 2 car garage, Large fenced in backyard and large deck with privacy surrounding that's perfect for entertaining.

There are 4 big bedrooms upstairs with massive walk in closets, King and Queen size beds and dressers in each. 1 of the 4 rooms is a huge bonus room to utilize how you best see fit.

Home was built with a clean, simplistic approach to allow guests to feel cozy with an open concept high end stainless steel appliances, a large kitchen island, gas range cooktop, dark hardwood floors, and simple, uncluttered decor. The home was completed by a professional interior designer to provide the gorgeous finishing touches for you to enjoy the fully furnished home. Anything you need this house over-delivers in every way.

No Dogs Allowed



