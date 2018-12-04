All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1210 Avondale Cir

1210 Avondale Circle · (513) 659-2180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1210 Avondale Circle, Nashville, TN 37207
Talbot's Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $3995 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful New Fully Furnished Home near Downtown! - Property Id: 209582

This Fully Furnished modern and spacious home is located 5 minutes from lower Broadway and all the local hot spots. It is the perfect choice for young professionals or a family with children. You have over 3,000+ sq ft of living space. Includes a 2 car garage, Large fenced in backyard and large deck with privacy surrounding that's perfect for entertaining.
There are 4 big bedrooms upstairs with massive walk in closets, King and Queen size beds and dressers in each. 1 of the 4 rooms is a huge bonus room to utilize how you best see fit.
Home was built with a clean, simplistic approach to allow guests to feel cozy with an open concept high end stainless steel appliances, a large kitchen island, gas range cooktop, dark hardwood floors, and simple, uncluttered decor. The home was completed by a professional interior designer to provide the gorgeous finishing touches for you to enjoy the fully furnished home. Anything you need this house over-delivers in every way.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209582
Property Id 209582

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5807642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Avondale Cir have any available units?
1210 Avondale Cir has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 Avondale Cir have?
Some of 1210 Avondale Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Avondale Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Avondale Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Avondale Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Avondale Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1210 Avondale Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Avondale Cir does offer parking.
Does 1210 Avondale Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 Avondale Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Avondale Cir have a pool?
No, 1210 Avondale Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Avondale Cir have accessible units?
No, 1210 Avondale Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Avondale Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Avondale Cir has units with dishwashers.
