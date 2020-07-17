All apartments in Nashville
121 13th Ave Circle
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:48 AM

121 13th Ave Circle

121 13th Avenue Circle · (615) 738-0125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

121 13th Avenue Circle, Nashville, TN 37212
Edgehill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,200

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Location, location, visit our luxury beauty of a 5 bedrooms with 5 full baths home in the heart of Nashville! Within 2 miles of all Nashvilleâ€™s attractions. Walking distance to Vandy, Belmont, Music Row, Gulch, and more. Entering a large cul-de-sac, oak hardwood or tile floor throughout. Open concept with large balcony next to the Kitchen. Trendy white cabinets and full-size stainless steel appliances. Four en-suite rooms on the top floor looking over Vanderbilt University. Wi-Fi included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 13th Ave Circle have any available units?
121 13th Ave Circle has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 13th Ave Circle have?
Some of 121 13th Ave Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 13th Ave Circle currently offering any rent specials?
121 13th Ave Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 13th Ave Circle pet-friendly?
No, 121 13th Ave Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 121 13th Ave Circle offer parking?
No, 121 13th Ave Circle does not offer parking.
Does 121 13th Ave Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 13th Ave Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 13th Ave Circle have a pool?
No, 121 13th Ave Circle does not have a pool.
Does 121 13th Ave Circle have accessible units?
No, 121 13th Ave Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 121 13th Ave Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 13th Ave Circle has units with dishwashers.
