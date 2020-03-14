116 Marshall Court

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel

Unbeatable location! In the middle of Music Row, Vandy, Belmont, 12 South, and the Gulch. Neighborhood sidewalks. Fully fenced in back yard and stainless appliances! Great value for the area!



Come view property today by scheduling a self guided tour: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1909560?source=marketing



Email Ashley for additional question at asmith@renumgt.com or Will at wbrewer@renumgt.com



No Section 8

Security Deposit = to 1 month's rent

Pets accepted on case by case basis (fees may apply)

Other fees may apply

Tenant pays for all Utilities

