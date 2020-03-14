All apartments in Nashville
116 Marshall Court

116 Marshall Court · (615) 645-2594
Location

116 Marshall Court, Nashville, TN 37212
Edgehill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1052 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unbeatable location! In the middle of Music Row, Vandy, Belmont, 12 South, and the Gulch. Neighborhood sidewalks. Fully fenced in back yard and stainless appliances! Great value for the area!

Come view property today by scheduling a self guided tour: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1909560?source=marketing

Email Ashley for additional question at asmith@renumgt.com or Will at wbrewer@renumgt.com

No Section 8
Security Deposit = to 1 month's rent
Pets accepted on case by case basis (fees may apply)
Other fees may apply
Tenant pays for all Utilities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Marshall Court have any available units?
116 Marshall Court has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 116 Marshall Court currently offering any rent specials?
116 Marshall Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Marshall Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Marshall Court is pet friendly.
Does 116 Marshall Court offer parking?
No, 116 Marshall Court does not offer parking.
Does 116 Marshall Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Marshall Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Marshall Court have a pool?
No, 116 Marshall Court does not have a pool.
Does 116 Marshall Court have accessible units?
No, 116 Marshall Court does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Marshall Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Marshall Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Marshall Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Marshall Court does not have units with air conditioning.
