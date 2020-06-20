109 Jacksons Retreat Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unique Property Code: QZ1090- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty.



New Floors and New paint through out the house, Three bedroom, one full bath, living room, eat in kitchen and fenced back yard!



Oh, and how about his location? Close to Kroger, Restaurants and the Interstate.



*Property requires a minimum 600 credit score (averaged among applicants) and minimum $4,185 gross monthly income (totaled among all applicants). This is a minimum and does not necessarily guarantee approval.



*Prior to inquiring or applying, please read our application guidelines under the FAQs at the bottom of the page here: http://www.tandemrealty.com/properties/