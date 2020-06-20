All apartments in Nashville
109 Jacksons Retreat Ct
109 Jacksons Retreat Ct

109 Jacksons Retreat Court · (615) 329-9988
109 Jacksons Retreat Court, Nashville, TN 37076
3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1087 sqft

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
*Contactless Showings/ Self-Showings*

Unique Property Code: QZ1090- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty.

New Floors and New paint through out the house, Three bedroom, one full bath, living room, eat in kitchen and fenced back yard!

Oh, and how about his location? Close to Kroger, Restaurants and the Interstate.

*Property requires a minimum 600 credit score (averaged among applicants) and minimum $4,185 gross monthly income (totaled among all applicants). This is a minimum and does not necessarily guarantee approval.

*Prior to inquiring or applying, please read our application guidelines under the FAQs at the bottom of the page here: http://www.tandemrealty.com/properties/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 109 Jacksons Retreat Ct have any available units?
109 Jacksons Retreat Ct has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Jacksons Retreat Ct have?
Some of 109 Jacksons Retreat Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Jacksons Retreat Ct currently offering any rent specials?
109 Jacksons Retreat Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Jacksons Retreat Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Jacksons Retreat Ct is pet friendly.
Does 109 Jacksons Retreat Ct offer parking?
Yes, 109 Jacksons Retreat Ct does offer parking.
Does 109 Jacksons Retreat Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Jacksons Retreat Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Jacksons Retreat Ct have a pool?
No, 109 Jacksons Retreat Ct does not have a pool.
Does 109 Jacksons Retreat Ct have accessible units?
No, 109 Jacksons Retreat Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Jacksons Retreat Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Jacksons Retreat Ct has units with dishwashers.
