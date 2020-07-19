All apartments in Memphis
562 Gainsville (Whitehaven)

562 Gainsville Avenue · No Longer Available
562 Gainsville Avenue, Memphis, TN 38109
pet friendly
recently renovated
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid South also has several Move in Ready properties available. You can check them all out at midsouthbestrentals.com. You can also apply for FREE for this home or any other at https://forms.monday.com/forms/6ab3a990d37c8e1fa81cb3133056c02a . Tenant Turner will notify you as soon as viewings are available for this home.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 562 Gainsville (Whitehaven) have any available units?
562 Gainsville (Whitehaven) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 562 Gainsville (Whitehaven) currently offering any rent specials?
562 Gainsville (Whitehaven) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 562 Gainsville (Whitehaven) pet-friendly?
Yes, 562 Gainsville (Whitehaven) is pet friendly.
Does 562 Gainsville (Whitehaven) offer parking?
No, 562 Gainsville (Whitehaven) does not offer parking.
Does 562 Gainsville (Whitehaven) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 562 Gainsville (Whitehaven) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 562 Gainsville (Whitehaven) have a pool?
No, 562 Gainsville (Whitehaven) does not have a pool.
Does 562 Gainsville (Whitehaven) have accessible units?
No, 562 Gainsville (Whitehaven) does not have accessible units.
Does 562 Gainsville (Whitehaven) have units with dishwashers?
No, 562 Gainsville (Whitehaven) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 562 Gainsville (Whitehaven) have units with air conditioning?
No, 562 Gainsville (Whitehaven) does not have units with air conditioning.
