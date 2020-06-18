All apartments in Memphis
2266 WASHINGTON AVE

2266 Washington Avenue · (901) 754-0800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2266 Washington Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104
East Parkway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Rick Travers at (901) 218-3961. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10074234 to view more pictures of this property. Rarely Available Prime Midtown location!! Beautiful 3 BR/2 BA upstairs duplex, gorgeous hardwood, nice kit w/bkfst Room, separate dining, separate den/living rm, tons of natural light w/sunrm, 2 car garage, walk to Overton Park, Overton Square, Beautiful back door deck, 1800/per month, 2 yr or more lease, O/A. Contact Elizabeth for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2266 WASHINGTON AVE have any available units?
2266 WASHINGTON AVE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 2266 WASHINGTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2266 WASHINGTON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2266 WASHINGTON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2266 WASHINGTON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 2266 WASHINGTON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2266 WASHINGTON AVE does offer parking.
Does 2266 WASHINGTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2266 WASHINGTON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2266 WASHINGTON AVE have a pool?
No, 2266 WASHINGTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2266 WASHINGTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 2266 WASHINGTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2266 WASHINGTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2266 WASHINGTON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2266 WASHINGTON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2266 WASHINGTON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
