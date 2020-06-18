2266 WASHINGTON AVE

Amenities
For more information, contact Rick Travers at (901) 218-3961. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10074234 to view more pictures of this property. Rarely Available Prime Midtown location!! Beautiful 3 BR/2 BA upstairs duplex, gorgeous hardwood, nice kit w/bkfst Room, separate dining, separate den/living rm, tons of natural light w/sunrm, 2 car garage, walk to Overton Park, Overton Square, Beautiful back door deck, 1800/per month, 2 yr or more lease, O/A. Contact Elizabeth for more info.