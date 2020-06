Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Newer laminate down PLUS in bedrooms, new tile in baths. Many new fixtures. Kitchen has granite counters along with stainless steel appliances and opens to living area w/fireplace. Each bedroom with private bath. Water included in rent. Desirable area, walk to Hunter's Bend Elem. Community pool, walking trails & tennis. End Unit & 1 car garage. No Pets.