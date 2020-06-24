All apartments in Franklin
Find more places like Sussex Downs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franklin, TN
/
Sussex Downs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:07 AM

Sussex Downs

1125 Magnolia Dr · (615) 908-2660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Franklin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1125 Magnolia Dr, Franklin, TN 37064

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 11 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 69 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,392

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sussex Downs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

Sussex Downs is a beautiful apartment home community in Franklin, Tennessee. Our convenient location puts you within walking distance from Downtown Franklin. You will love having easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues such as the Franklin Theatre. If you are looking for a weekend getaway Nashville is a quick thirty minute drive on Interstate 65.

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100 to 1 full month's rent
Additional: Trash fee: $25
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sussex Downs have any available units?
Sussex Downs has 7 units available starting at $1,369 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sussex Downs have?
Some of Sussex Downs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sussex Downs currently offering any rent specials?
Sussex Downs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sussex Downs pet-friendly?
Yes, Sussex Downs is pet friendly.
Does Sussex Downs offer parking?
Yes, Sussex Downs offers parking.
Does Sussex Downs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sussex Downs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sussex Downs have a pool?
Yes, Sussex Downs has a pool.
Does Sussex Downs have accessible units?
No, Sussex Downs does not have accessible units.
Does Sussex Downs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sussex Downs has units with dishwashers.
Does Sussex Downs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sussex Downs has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Sussex Downs?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Venue at Cool Springs
1001 Midwood St
Franklin, TN 37067
IMT Cool Springs
101 Gillespie Dr
Franklin, TN 37067
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway
Franklin, TN 37067
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir
Franklin, TN 37064
Harpeth Square Apartments
159 1st Avenue North
Franklin, TN 37064
Dwell at McEwen
100 Reliance Dr
Franklin, TN 37067
The Whitney
113 Magnolia Dr
Franklin, TN 37064

Similar Pages

Franklin 1 BedroomsFranklin 2 Bedrooms
Franklin Apartments with BalconyFranklin Apartments with Parking
Franklin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TN
Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNManchester, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity