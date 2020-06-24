Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sussex Downs.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***
Sussex Downs is a beautiful apartment home community in Franklin, Tennessee. Our convenient location puts you within walking distance from Downtown Franklin. You will love having easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues such as the Franklin Theatre. If you are looking for a weekend getaway Nashville is a quick thirty minute drive on Interstate 65.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100 to 1 full month's rent
Additional: Trash fee: $25
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
