Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub cable included granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access

***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***



Sussex Downs is a beautiful apartment home community in Franklin, Tennessee. Our convenient location puts you within walking distance from Downtown Franklin. You will love having easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues such as the Franklin Theatre. If you are looking for a weekend getaway Nashville is a quick thirty minute drive on Interstate 65.



Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.