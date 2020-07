Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse community garden elevator gym pool bbq/grill internet access accessible garage parking cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit lobby online portal

With it's classic architecture , The Everly at Historic Franklin provides residents with a contemporary lifestyle set within a quaint charm of a thriving historic district. Sleek, Stylish, artful finishes are found throughout the apartment homes with an amenity base that anticipates your every wish. Located in an amazing walk-able neighborhood , The Everly is proud to be the only apartment home of its kind in Downtown Historic Franklin. It's a place you will want to build a life and write a history of your own.