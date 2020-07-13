All apartments in Franklin
South Wind Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

South Wind Apartment Homes

549 Southwinds Dr · (615) 908-2807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

549 Southwinds Dr, Franklin, TN 37064

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 905 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,183

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

Unit 1316 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,183

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

Unit 716 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,183

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1149 sqft

Unit 420 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,466

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1149 sqft

Unit 507 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,466

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1149 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South Wind Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
parking
on-site laundry
coffee bar
guest parking
internet access
pool table
sauna
yoga
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

South Wind Apartment Homes in Franklin, Tennessee sets a new standard for distinction in apartment living. Enjoy resort style living in Williamson County, located minutes from historic downtown Franklin and a 20 minute UBER ride from all downtown Nashville has to offer!

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1 pet), $450 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease, Carports: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does South Wind Apartment Homes have any available units?
South Wind Apartment Homes has 28 units available starting at $1,183 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does South Wind Apartment Homes have?
Some of South Wind Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Wind Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
South Wind Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is South Wind Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, South Wind Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does South Wind Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, South Wind Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does South Wind Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, South Wind Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does South Wind Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, South Wind Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does South Wind Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, South Wind Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does South Wind Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, South Wind Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does South Wind Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, South Wind Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.

