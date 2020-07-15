All apartments in Clarksville
3436 E. Henderson Way.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

3436 E. Henderson Way

3436 East Henderson Way · (931) 572-1580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3436 East Henderson Way, Clarksville, TN 37042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3436 E. Henderson Way · Avail. Aug 22

$1,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2309 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3436 E. Henderson Way Available 08/22/20 Gorgeous Brick Beauty Close to Shopping and Dining! - Absolutely breathtaking two-story home in Patrick Place subdivision. This modern beauty comes complete with finished hardwood floors, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, split upstairs entry, and ample bedrooms.

Exterior features a spacious privacy fenced backyard, deck, 2-car garage, gorgeous landscaping, and an elegant brick build.

Property is pet-friendly and rent includes trash service & monthly air filter delivery to your doorstep!

(RLNE4544922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3436 E. Henderson Way have any available units?
3436 E. Henderson Way has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3436 E. Henderson Way have?
Some of 3436 E. Henderson Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3436 E. Henderson Way currently offering any rent specials?
3436 E. Henderson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3436 E. Henderson Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3436 E. Henderson Way is pet friendly.
Does 3436 E. Henderson Way offer parking?
Yes, 3436 E. Henderson Way offers parking.
Does 3436 E. Henderson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3436 E. Henderson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3436 E. Henderson Way have a pool?
No, 3436 E. Henderson Way does not have a pool.
Does 3436 E. Henderson Way have accessible units?
No, 3436 E. Henderson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3436 E. Henderson Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3436 E. Henderson Way does not have units with dishwashers.

