3436 E. Henderson Way Available 08/22/20 Gorgeous Brick Beauty Close to Shopping and Dining! - Absolutely breathtaking two-story home in Patrick Place subdivision. This modern beauty comes complete with finished hardwood floors, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, split upstairs entry, and ample bedrooms.
Exterior features a spacious privacy fenced backyard, deck, 2-car garage, gorgeous landscaping, and an elegant brick build.
Property is pet-friendly and rent includes trash service & monthly air filter delivery to your doorstep!
(RLNE4544922)