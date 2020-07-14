All apartments in Clarksville
THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:25 PM

THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL

830 Peachers Mill Road · (931) 263-1053
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

830 Peachers Mill Road, Clarksville, TN 37042

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 703 · Avail. Sep 16

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit B24 · Avail. Jul 17

$806

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 953 sqft

Unit D57 · Avail. Aug 14

$806

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 953 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$810

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit F90 · Avail. Sep 5

$810

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit F88 · Avail. now

$965

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1140 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
dog park
internet access
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

The Villages at Peachers Mill is located in picturesque Clarksville, Tennessee. With Highway 374 nearby, traveling to your local shopping, dining and entertainment venues is a breeze. Clarksville Greenway is a short drive away where you can truly take in all the beauty, whether it may be with yourself, friends, or family. We have something to offer for everyone.

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $600
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $450
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Open lot.
Storage Details: Interior storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL have any available units?
THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL has 8 units available starting at $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL have?
Some of THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL currently offering any rent specials?
THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL pet-friendly?
Yes, THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL is pet friendly.
Does THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL offer parking?
Yes, THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL offers parking.
Does THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL have units with washers and dryers?
No, THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL have a pool?
Yes, THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL has a pool.
Does THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL have accessible units?
No, THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL does not have accessible units.
Does THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL has units with dishwashers.
