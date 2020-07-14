All apartments in Clarksville
Find more places like Bluffs over Cumberland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clarksville, TN
/
Bluffs over Cumberland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 PM

Bluffs over Cumberland

Open Now until 6pm
939 S Riverside Dr · (931) 240-2397
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clarksville
See all
Greenwood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

939 S Riverside Dr, Clarksville, TN 37040
Greenwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F50 · Avail. Sep 14

$721

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Unit I70 · Avail. Sep 8

$721

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C21 · Avail. now

$817

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit M106 · Avail. now

$817

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bluffs over Cumberland.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
gym
pet friendly
dog park
internet access
playground
The perfect place to call home

Welcome home to The Bluffs over Cumberland located in Clarksville, Tennessee. When you arrive, step into our serene surroundings and enjoy the tranquility our community offers. We are a pet friendly community and allow two pets per apartment. Our goal at The Bluffs over Cumberland is to make our residents smile and it's easy to do because we have one and two-bedroom floor plans to accommodate singles, couples and families. Our sizable apartment homes include fully equipped kitchens with dishwashers, separate dining rooms, blinds, plush carpeting, large closets, patios or balconies and more. Take advantage of all the highly desirable community amenities we offer here at The Bluffs over Cumberland such as a shimmering swimming pool, a one-of-a-kind on-site management staff, on-site maintenance, a laundry facility and easy access to everywhere you need to go. Come see why The Bluffs over Cumberland is your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500, $250 non-refundable
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bluffs over Cumberland have any available units?
Bluffs over Cumberland has 4 units available starting at $721 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does Bluffs over Cumberland have?
Some of Bluffs over Cumberland's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bluffs over Cumberland currently offering any rent specials?
Bluffs over Cumberland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bluffs over Cumberland pet-friendly?
Yes, Bluffs over Cumberland is pet friendly.
Does Bluffs over Cumberland offer parking?
Yes, Bluffs over Cumberland offers parking.
Does Bluffs over Cumberland have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bluffs over Cumberland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bluffs over Cumberland have a pool?
Yes, Bluffs over Cumberland has a pool.
Does Bluffs over Cumberland have accessible units?
Yes, Bluffs over Cumberland has accessible units.
Does Bluffs over Cumberland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bluffs over Cumberland has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Bluffs over Cumberland?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd
Clarksville, TN 37040
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr
Clarksville, TN 37042
Madison at 12th
1897 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL
830 Peachers Mill Road
Clarksville, TN 37042
Orchard Park Apartments
375 S Lancaster Rd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Clarksville Heights
500 Kraft Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Hunter Chase
1897 Madison St
Clarksville, TN 37043
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive
Clarksville, TN 37042

Similar Pages

Clarksville 1 BedroomsClarksville 2 Bedrooms
Clarksville Apartments with ParkingClarksville Dog Friendly Apartments
Clarksville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYBrentwood, TN
Mount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNHopkinsville, KYMadisonville, KYDickson, TN
White House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TNOak Grove, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

GreenwoodMadison Street
Red River
Brandon Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Austin Peay State UniversityNashville State Community College
Belmont UniversityLipscomb University
Tennessee State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity