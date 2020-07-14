Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors ceiling fan microwave oven range Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking gym pet friendly dog park internet access playground

Welcome home to The Bluffs over Cumberland located in Clarksville, Tennessee. When you arrive, step into our serene surroundings and enjoy the tranquility our community offers. We are a pet friendly community and allow two pets per apartment. Our goal at The Bluffs over Cumberland is to make our residents smile and it's easy to do because we have one and two-bedroom floor plans to accommodate singles, couples and families. Our sizable apartment homes include fully equipped kitchens with dishwashers, separate dining rooms, blinds, plush carpeting, large closets, patios or balconies and more. Take advantage of all the highly desirable community amenities we offer here at The Bluffs over Cumberland such as a shimmering swimming pool, a one-of-a-kind on-site management staff, on-site maintenance, a laundry facility and easy access to everywhere you need to go. Come see why The Bluffs over Cumberland is your next home!