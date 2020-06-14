Apartment List
/
TN
/
clarksville
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:31 PM

39 Apartments for rent in Clarksville, TN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Clarksville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Greenwood
2 Units Available
Bluffs over Cumberland
939 S Riverside Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$793
890 sqft
The perfect place to call home Welcome home to The Bluffs over Cumberland located in Clarksville, Tennessee. When you arrive, step into our serene surroundings and enjoy the tranquility our community offers.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
2 Units Available
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$840
1050 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
7 Units Available
THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL
830 Peachers Mill Road, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$686
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$686
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1125 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
611 Lafayette Court
611 Lafayette Court, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
611 Lafayette Court Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 1 bath in Clarksville - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath is located in Clarksville,TN.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
607 Lafayette Court
607 Lafayette Court, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
607 Lafayette Court Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom in Clarksville - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath is located in Clarksville,TN.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
626 Snowshoe Lane
626 Snowshoe Ln, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1455 sqft
626 Snowshoe Lane Available 07/01/20 Ranch Home in Rossview! - Gorgeous ranch home conveniently located off exit 8, featuring barn wood floors, vaulted ceilings, wide open floor plan, large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Emerald Hill
1 Unit Available
520 York Street
520 York Street, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
520 York Street - 520 York Street is located in the historic area of Crestwood near Austin Peay State University. This 1940's 2 story home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a country style kitchen, and an unfinished basement for storage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
850 Fire Break Drive
850 Fire Break Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3527 sqft
850 Fire Break Drive Available 07/10/20 850 Fire Break Drive - 850 Fire Break Drive is located on a large corner lot in the Tylertown subdivision near I24 via Exit 1.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1525 Mammy Lane
1525 Mammy Lane, Clarksville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2245 sqft
1525 Mammy Lane Available 07/23/20 Breathtaking Brick Split Level in Plantation Estates - Walk into this home and find a large living room complete with gorgeous dark hardwood flooring, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
539 Appleton Dr.
539 Appleton Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1054 sqft
539 Appleton Dr.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
307 Sam Houston Circle
307 Sam Houston Circle, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1216 sqft
Beautiful Town Home Across From Tennova and Minutes to I-24 With Hardwood Flooring - Beautiful Home Boasting Hardwood Flooring In Expansive Living Room Opening To The Eat In Kitchen With Breakfast Bar and Door Leading To The Semi-Private Back Patio

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
183 Whitman Alley
183 Whitman Alley, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1644 sqft
183 Whitman Alley Available 07/14/20 183 Whitman Alley - 183 Whitman Alley is located in the Wilson Green subdivision.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1468 Brew Moss Dr
1468 Brew-Moss Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2093 sqft
Will Not be available so show until the end of July. Location! Location! Location! Rossview Schools. Beautiful 3 bedroom home with bonus room ready for you! Master on main.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3841 Aly Sheba Dr
3841 Aly Sheba Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
3bd, 2ba ranch with huge bonus room, no backyard neighbors, hardwood floors, carpet only in bonus room, fireplace, 2 car garage and large deck. Minutes to I24 for easy commute to Nashville and 15 minutes to Fort Campbell.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1305 Marcy Ct
1305 Marcy Court, Clarksville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2125 sqft
Text John at 520-390-0981 to request an application. Please apply prior to requesting a showing. Large Open Floor Plan! Hardwood floors and large deck, perfect for entertaining! Spacious and naturally well-lit! 5 bedroom, 3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
367 McGee Ct
367 Mcgee Ct, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1010 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL $200 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH RENT. Amazing Town Home with Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring throughout the living room and eat in kitchen featuring beautiful cabinets, marble-like counter tops and a breakfast bar.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3343 Heatherwood Trace
3343 Heatherwood Trace, Clarksville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
3100 sqft
Phenomenal Open Floor Plan Home Boasting Hardwood Flooring in the Foyer and Formal Dining Room. Enjoy Meal Preparation or Entertaining in The Expansive Eat-In Kitchen with Tile Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances and Breakfast Bar.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1601 Wonderboy Ct
1601 Wonderboy Ct, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
3047 sqft
**Welcome Home** 4BR, 3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3414 MELROSE DR
3414 Melrose Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1282 sqft
Conveniently located, 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Hardwood floors throughout home with tile in kitchen & bathrooms. Nice kitchen with granite countertops.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1407 Jenny Ln
1407 Jenny Lane, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1550 sqft
Beautiful ranch style home with cathedral ceilings in great room, dark wood floors, fireplace and an open floor plan into large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a laundry room. Fenced backyard. Pets allowed with owner approval.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3361 Franklin Meadows Way
3361 Franklin Meadows Way, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2081 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Beautiful open living room with hardwood floors and stacked stone fireplace. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and tile flooring. Large level yard with privacy fence!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
929 Woody Hills Dr
929 Woody Hills Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1205 sqft
Magnificent Home Showcasing Expansive Living Room with Hardwood Flooring, Plenty Of Windows To Allows Tons Of Natural Light and Large Eat In Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Modern Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1349 Allmon Dr
1349 Allmon Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2021 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom, three full bath with bonus room featuring hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, eat in kitchen w/ pantry, HUGE master with WIC and full bath, 3rd bath in bonus room, covered patio, fenced yard,

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Ringgold
1 Unit Available
1996 Timberline Way
1996 Timberline Way, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1293 sqft
Beautiful ranch with hardwood floors, fire place, huge dining area, completely redone eat in kitchen with granite counters, custom back splash, and gas range, master with full bath and walk in closet, covered deck, fenced yard, pet friendly!
City Guide for Clarksville, TN

Located on the Cumberland River, Clarksville, Tennessee is a town of all trades. Clarksville calls itself “Tennessee’s Top Spot” due to its high elevation; however, it’s not just the altitude that makes this city stand out.

Clarksville is no sleepy southern town. In fact, due to its history (home to the first newspaper in Tennessee) and climate (gets a bit hot here in the summer), Clarksville is full of adventure. Are you ready to begin yours? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Clarksville, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Clarksville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Clarksville 1 BedroomsClarksville 2 BedroomsClarksville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClarksville 3 BedroomsClarksville Apartments under $700Clarksville Apartments under $800
Clarksville Apartments with BalconyClarksville Apartments with GarageClarksville Apartments with GymClarksville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClarksville Apartments with Parking
Clarksville Apartments with PoolClarksville Apartments with Washer-DryerClarksville Dog Friendly ApartmentsClarksville Luxury PlacesClarksville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYBrentwood, TN
Mount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNHopkinsville, KYMadisonville, KYDickson, TN
White House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TNOak Grove, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

GreenwoodMadison Street
Red River
Brandon Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Austin Peay State UniversityNashville State Community College
Belmont UniversityLipscomb University
Tennessee State University