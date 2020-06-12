75 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clarksville, TN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$787
855 sqft
Welcome Eagles Crest at Wallace is a beautiful apartment community in Clarksville, Tennessee, that you can truly call home. We try to do things a little different here.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
2 Units Available
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$840
1050 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Greenwood
5 Units Available
Bluffs over Cumberland
939 S Riverside Dr, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$793
890 sqft
The perfect place to call home Welcome home to The Bluffs over Cumberland located in Clarksville, Tennessee. When you arrive, step into our serene surroundings and enjoy the tranquility our community offers.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
The Residences at 1671 Campbell
1671 Fort Campbell Blvd, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$776
860 sqft
Welcome home to The Residences at 1671 Campbell, located in Clarksville, TN.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
BELLE FOREST AT MEMORIAL
2191 Memorial Dr, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$886
1050 sqft
Welcome Home to Belle Forest at MemorialBelle Forest at Memorial is perfectly located in Clarksville, Tennessee, It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL
830 Peachers Mill Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$686
938 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Brandon Hills
5 Units Available
Madison at 12th
1897 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$780
900 sqft
The Madison at 12th offers the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in the Historic District of Clarksville, Tennessee where everything you love is just a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
6 Units Available
Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$980
986 sqft
Welcome to The Parc at Clarksville Apartment Homes, a luxury apartment community in Clarksville, TN. We are excited to welcome you to a place that finally meets your expectations.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
2 Units Available
Orchard Park Apartments
375 S Lancaster Rd, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$804
1089 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Orchard Park features amenities that make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$885
925 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Madison Street
2 Units Available
Hunter Chase
1897 Madison St, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$819
1000 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
14 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1012 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
821 Oak Arbor Ct
821 Oak Arbor Court, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhouse with all kitchen appliances and in unit hook ups for your own washer and dryer. Close to post and shopping. Pet Friendly (NO RESTRICTED BREEDS ALLOWED). 2 Pet max. There is an additional $250 deposit per pet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 A Thermal CT
100 Thermal Ct, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1035 sqft
- (RLNE5772003)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ringgold
1 Unit Available
610 Eva Drive
610 Eva Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
610 Eva Drive - 610 Eva Drive is a 2 bedroom 2 bath mobile home with ceiling fans offering good air flow throughout the home. There's washer & dryer connections in the laundry room off the kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
119 Alexander Blvd.
119 Alexander Boulevard, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1344 sqft
119 Alexander Blvd. - 119 Alexander Blvd.is located in the Governors Crossing subdivision with easy commute to I24 & Governors Square Mall.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
307 Sam Houston Circle
307 Sam Houston Circle, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1230 sqft
Beautiful Town Home Across From Tennova and Minutes to I-24 With Hardwood Flooring - Beautiful Home Boasting Hardwood Flooring In Expansive Living Room Opening To The Eat In Kitchen With Breakfast Bar and Door Leading To The Semi-Private Back Patio

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2200 Trenton Rd
2200 Trenton Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$795
1112 sqft
2200 Trenton Rd Available 07/16/20 2200 Trenton Road - 2200 Trenton Road is located minutes from Old Dunbar Cave and walking trails.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
219 Burch Rd
219 Burch Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
768 sqft
Ranch Home Close to Post! - JUNE SPECIAL! 1/2 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH! Adorable 2 bedroom home close to post! Spacious living area with modern paint and luxury vinyl flooring throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Madison Street
1 Unit Available
Penn Warren
300 Greenwood Avenue, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1120 sqft
With 12 foot ceilings, this apartment has an incredibly unique feel to it! The kitchen has been renovated to include stainless steel appliances and this apartment has a huge patio for entertaining or just lounging outside! Please call our office

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
106 Charlotte Rd
106 Charlotte Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1062 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 106 Charlotte Rd in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
102 Charlotte Rd
102 Charlotte Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
775 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home on quiet street. Laundry connection available for stackable units only. Large storage area under the house is unfinished. Everything is new on the interior.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
805 Golfview Place #2
805 Golf View Place, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$600
800 sqft
(AVAILABLE 6/17/2020) Fantastic location close to downtown, APSU, Madison Street and the library.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
105 Maureen Drive #A
105 Maureen Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1092 sqft
(AVAILABLE 6/26/2020) Check out these cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments located in a quiet neighborhood with 1 car attached garage. They have easy access to the Bypass, Exit 11, golf course, shopping, APSU and downtown.

Welcome to the June 2020 Clarksville Rent Report. Clarksville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clarksville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Clarksville Rent Report. Clarksville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clarksville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Clarksville rents increased slightly over the past month

Clarksville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Clarksville stand at $626 for a one-bedroom apartment and $803 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Clarksville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Clarksville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Clarksville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Clarksville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Clarksville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Clarksville's median two-bedroom rent of $803 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.4% increase in Clarksville.
    • While Clarksville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Clarksville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Clarksville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

