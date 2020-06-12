Apartment List
55 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Clarksville, TN

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
BELLE FOREST AT MEMORIAL
2191 Memorial Dr, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$886
1050 sqft
Welcome Home to Belle Forest at MemorialBelle Forest at Memorial is perfectly located in Clarksville, Tennessee, It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
6 Units Available
Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$980
986 sqft
Welcome to The Parc at Clarksville Apartment Homes, a luxury apartment community in Clarksville, TN. We are excited to welcome you to a place that finally meets your expectations.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Orchard Park Apartments
375 S Lancaster Rd, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$804
1089 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Orchard Park features amenities that make you feel at home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
106 Charlotte Rd
106 Charlotte Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1062 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 106 Charlotte Rd in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
367 McGee Ct
367 Mcgee Ct, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1010 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL $200 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH RENT. Amazing Town Home with Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring throughout the living room and eat in kitchen featuring beautiful cabinets, marble-like counter tops and a breakfast bar.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
812 Golfview Place #F
812 Golf View Place, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
1040 sqft
(AVAILABLE NOW) Great location for this 2 bed, 1.5 townhome that's been updated and is close to shopping, downtown and APSU areas.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2550 Old Russellville Pike
2550 Old Russellville Pike, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
960 sqft
(AVAILABLE 6/9/2020) Fantastic location near Wilma Rudolph Blvd.- shopping, entertainment, dining, schools and post are all within easy commute. These units each feature 2 large bedrooms, 1.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
244 Executive Ave
244 Executive Avenue, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
Town-homes close to post. Wash and dryer included.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3279 Tower Drive #8
3279 Tower Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
(AVAILABLE 6/8/2020 ) Wonderful Townhomes in fantastic location near Exit 1, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
104 Ballygar St
104 Ballygar Street, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
Included: Leasing office does showings, pest control, trash included, pool during seasonal months. Pet policy: 2 pet max, cat or dog (non-aggressive breeds), 25 lb max for first / 45 lb. max combined, $500 nonrefundable pet fee per pet.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Ringgold
1 Unit Available
2101 Ringgold Court #2
2101 Ringgold Court, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
(AVAILABLE 6/24/2020) Great location on this 2 Bedroom, 1.5 baths townhome close to Fort Campbell KY, Downtown Clarksville, Restaurants, Shopping & I-24.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
105 Thermal Ct D
105 Thermal Ct, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1010 sqft
Two bedroom, 1.5 bath town home. Great location to Post. Ceiling Fans. New flooring. Washer/Dryer included. Building on end of cul-de-sac. All pets need to be approved, $300.00 nonrefundable pet fee for first pet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
542 Lafayette Rd
542 Lafayette Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1010 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - $200.00 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH RENT BRAND NEW town homes at Meadow Ridge located at 542 Lafayette Road! These 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town homes are breath taking. Come take a look for yourself. Visit our website at arpm.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
296 Raleigh Dr
296 Raleigh Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1043 sqft
Available 07.13.2020*Pets Must Be Approved*Rossview Middle and High School!*Conveniently Located Within Minutes of Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, and Fitness*This Town Home is a 2 Bedroom 1.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
1238 Parkway Place, Unit A
1238 Parkway Pl, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$885
1010 sqft
Amazing New Town Home Boasting Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring Through Out The Open Living Room and Eat-In Kitchen Featuring a Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances. Granite- Like Counter Tops and Dark Cabinetry.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
103 Hickory Trce
103 Hickory Trace, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
1024 sqft
Great 2 bedroom Condo. Full bath upstairs, Half bath downstairs. New flooring throughout!

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
796 Cherry Bark
796 Cherrybark Ln, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$825
925 sqft
2 br, 1 1.2 ba, townhouse, range, refrig, dishwasher, central air & heat, w/d conn, patio, interior freshly painted, brand new carpet, pets limited to assistance animals, combo lock

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2320 Raleigh Ct
2320 Raleigh Court, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$895
850 sqft
2 br, 1 1/2 ba, townhouse, range, refrig, dishwasher, central air & heat, vinyl planking floors downstairs, walls painted soft gray with white trim, brush nickel light fixtures, nest thermostats, patio, mature pet allowed w/fee of $300 per pet under

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hillwood
1 Unit Available
177 Nantucket Dr
177 Nantuckett Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$925
1110 sqft
2 br, 1 1/2 ba, completely remodeled upgraded townhouse, downstairs flooring is barnyard gray vinyl planking, interior walls painting soft gray with glossy white trim, 6 panel doors, new stainless steel appliances, can lights, all new brush nickel

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
814 Hidden Springs
814 Hidden Springs Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1200 sqft
2 br, 1 1/2 ba, townhouse, range, refrig, dishwasher, central air & heat, storage closet off deck, 1,200sq ft gated community mature pets allowed w/fee of $250 per pet, interior freshly painted, vinyl floors 2 months rent is FREE with 14 MONTH LEASE

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
780 Cherry Bark Ln
780 Cherrybark Ln, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
875 sqft
2 br, 1 1/2 ba, townhouse, range, refrig, dishwasher, central air & heat, washer & dryer, patio, interior freshly painted, small mature pet allowed w/fee of $200 per pet, combo lock

1 of 15

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Ringgold
1 Unit Available
610 Eva Drive
610 Eva Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
610 Eva Drive - 610 Eva Drive is a 2 bedroom 2 bath mobile home with ceiling fans offering good air flow throughout the home. There's washer & dryer connections in the laundry room off the kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
119 Alexander Blvd.
119 Alexander Boulevard, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1344 sqft
119 Alexander Blvd. - 119 Alexander Blvd.is located in the Governors Crossing subdivision with easy commute to I24 & Governors Square Mall.

1 of 11

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
307 Sam Houston Circle
307 Sam Houston Circle, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1230 sqft
Beautiful Town Home Across From Tennova and Minutes to I-24 With Hardwood Flooring - Beautiful Home Boasting Hardwood Flooring In Expansive Living Room Opening To The Eat In Kitchen With Breakfast Bar and Door Leading To The Semi-Private Back Patio

June 2020 Clarksville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Clarksville Rent Report. Clarksville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clarksville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Clarksville rents increased slightly over the past month

Clarksville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Clarksville stand at $626 for a one-bedroom apartment and $803 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Clarksville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Clarksville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Clarksville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Clarksville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Clarksville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Clarksville's median two-bedroom rent of $803 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.4% increase in Clarksville.
    • While Clarksville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Clarksville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Clarksville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

