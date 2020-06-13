Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:28 PM

103 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Clarksville, TN

Finding an apartment in Clarksville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your...
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$633
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
855 sqft
Welcome Eagles Crest at Wallace is a beautiful apartment community in Clarksville, Tennessee, that you can truly call home. We try to do things a little different here.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
BELLE FOREST AT MEMORIAL
2191 Memorial Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$726
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$886
1050 sqft
Welcome Home to Belle Forest at MemorialBelle Forest at Memorial is perfectly located in Clarksville, Tennessee, It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
925 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
Red River
3 Units Available
Clarksville Heights
500 Kraft Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$470
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$629
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$715
1131 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clarksville Heights in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Greenwood
3 Units Available
Bluffs over Cumberland
939 S Riverside Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
890 sqft
The perfect place to call home Welcome home to The Bluffs over Cumberland located in Clarksville, Tennessee. When you arrive, step into our serene surroundings and enjoy the tranquility our community offers.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
2 Units Available
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$840
1050 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
13 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Brandon Hills
5 Units Available
Madison at 12th
1897 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
900 sqft
The Madison at 12th offers the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in the Historic District of Clarksville, Tennessee where everything you love is just a short drive away.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
The Residences at 1671 Campbell
1671 Fort Campbell Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$776
860 sqft
Welcome home to The Residences at 1671 Campbell, located in Clarksville, TN.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL
830 Peachers Mill Road, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$686
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$686
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1125 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
6 Units Available
Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$840
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Parc at Clarksville Apartment Homes, a luxury apartment community in Clarksville, TN. We are excited to welcome you to a place that finally meets your expectations.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Madison Street
2 Units Available
Hunter Chase
1897 Madison St, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$819
1000 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1422 Bruceton Dr
1422 Bruceton Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2059 sqft
Lovely Remodeled Home Close to I-24 & Ft Campbell! - This home has been beautifully updated by the new owners. The kitchen has been remodeled with upgrades all the way around. Enjoy the beautiful backyard & this one of a kind home. Pets negotiable.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1525 Mammy Lane
1525 Mammy Lane, Clarksville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2245 sqft
1525 Mammy Lane Available 07/23/20 Breathtaking Brick Split Level in Plantation Estates - Walk into this home and find a large living room complete with gorgeous dark hardwood flooring, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2628 CIDER DRIVE
2628 Cider Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1325 sqft
Clarksville Tennesee Owner Financing NOT for Rent - Property Id: 66041 Rare Find Owner Financing Offered at $159,900 Down payment and monthly required The house was built in 2007. 3 bed/2 bath 1325 sq feet. Attached 2 car garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
119 Alexander Blvd.
119 Alexander Boulevard, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1344 sqft
119 Alexander Blvd. - 119 Alexander Blvd.is located in the Governors Crossing subdivision with easy commute to I24 & Governors Square Mall.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
635 Ashley Oaks Drive
635 Ashley Oaks Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1260 sqft
635 Ashley Oaks Drive Available 07/01/20 Enjoy The Covered Deck! - Step into this spacious 3 bedroom featuring an expansive living area that leads into an open dining room and eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space and natural lighting.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
850 Fire Break Drive
850 Fire Break Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3527 sqft
850 Fire Break Drive Available 07/10/20 850 Fire Break Drive - 850 Fire Break Drive is located on a large corner lot in the Tylertown subdivision near I24 via Exit 1.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1135 Eagles Bluff Dr
1135 Eagles Bluff Dr, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1401 sqft
For additional information on this home or other off-post housing visit -- ARMYRENTALS.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1360 Francesca Drive
1360 Francesca Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2630 sqft
1360 Francesca Drive Available 07/22/20 Don't Wait! This One Won't Last Long.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
970 Swift Dr.
970 Swift Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1644 sqft
970 Swift Dr.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1027 Garner Hills Dr
1027 Garner Hills Dr, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1880 sqft
1027 Garner Hills Dr Available 07/03/20 Gorgeous 3/2 Rental With a Bonus Room! - Beautiful 3/2 rental with a bonus room! You don't want to pass up this gem! Stainless steal appliances, walk in closet, fire place, privacy fenced back yard! What a

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3761 Windhaven Dr
3761 Windhaven Dr, Clarksville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
2786 sqft
--->>> www.ArmyRentals.net <<<--- Visit for additional information about this home or other off-post housing. Beautiful Split Foyer Home with Extra Large living room. Stone Fireplace extended walk-in Laundry room and granite counter-tops.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1805 Pinto
1805 Pinto Court, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1376 sqft
1805 Pinto Available 07/21/20 Relaxing Oasis Close to Fort Campbell Post and Shopping - Step into this adorable two-story brick home in a cozy cul-de-sac setting.
City Guide for Clarksville, TN

Located on the Cumberland River, Clarksville, Tennessee is a town of all trades. Clarksville calls itself “Tennessee’s Top Spot” due to its high elevation; however, it’s not just the altitude that makes this city stand out.

Clarksville is no sleepy southern town. In fact, due to its history (home to the first newspaper in Tennessee) and climate (gets a bit hot here in the summer), Clarksville is full of adventure. Are you ready to begin yours? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Clarksville, TN

Finding an apartment in Clarksville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

