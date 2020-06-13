Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:51 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Clarksville, TN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
Red River
3 Units Available
Clarksville Heights
500 Kraft Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$470
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$629
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$715
1131 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clarksville Heights in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greenwood
4 Units Available
Bluffs over Cumberland
939 S Riverside Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
890 sqft
The perfect place to call home Welcome home to The Bluffs over Cumberland located in Clarksville, Tennessee. When you arrive, step into our serene surroundings and enjoy the tranquility our community offers.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
BELLE FOREST AT MEMORIAL
2191 Memorial Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$726
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$886
1050 sqft
Welcome Home to Belle Forest at MemorialBelle Forest at Memorial is perfectly located in Clarksville, Tennessee, It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
2 Units Available
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$840
1050 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
14 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Residences at 1671 Campbell
1671 Fort Campbell Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$776
860 sqft
Welcome home to The Residences at 1671 Campbell, located in Clarksville, TN.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$840
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Parc at Clarksville Apartment Homes, a luxury apartment community in Clarksville, TN. We are excited to welcome you to a place that finally meets your expectations.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Orchard Park Apartments
375 S Lancaster Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$804
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Orchard Park features amenities that make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
925 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Madison Street
2 Units Available
Hunter Chase
1897 Madison St, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$819
1000 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1275 Brigade Dr
1275 Brigade Drive, Clarksville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3003 sqft
Stunning home in Rossview school district! Easy access to I-24! NO back neighbors! Mother-in-law suite on main floor. Tons of storage closets w/ WIC in every bedroom. Custom features throughout. Very spacious rooms. Located in a cul-de-sac.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
222 Millstone Cir
222 Millstone Circle, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1420 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath right off 101st! Beautiful open living room with vaulted ceilings and a skylight! Bright open kitchen with stainless steal appliances! Large privacy fenced in back yard and a deck perfect for entertaining family and

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2640 Elkmont Dr
2640 Elkmont Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2074 sqft
Beautiful split level home in a great location! Spacious open floor plan with gorgeous tray ceilings in the master and washer & dryer included.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
976 Garfield Way
976 Garfield Way, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1446 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1468 Brew Moss Dr
1468 Brew-Moss Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2093 sqft
Will Not be available so show until the end of July. Location! Location! Location! Rossview Schools. Beautiful 3 bedroom home with bonus room ready for you! Master on main.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3136 Brook Hill Dr
3136 Brook Hill Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1696 sqft
LAWN CARE & TRASH INCL! Renovated home in WEST CREEK SCHOOLS!! STUNNING VIEW of creek from BOTH DECKS! Huge BONUS ROOM w/ HALF BATHROOM and CLOSET!! Pest control included. Pet friendly, 2 pet max. $100 non-ref pet deposit, $25 pet rent/pet/mn.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1407 Jenny Ln
1407 Jenny Lane, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1550 sqft
Beautiful ranch style home with cathedral ceilings in great room, dark wood floors, fireplace and an open floor plan into large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a laundry room. Fenced backyard. Pets allowed with owner approval.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1305 Marcy Ct
1305 Marcy Court, Clarksville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2125 sqft
Text John at 520-390-0981 to request an application. Please apply prior to requesting a showing. Large Open Floor Plan! Hardwood floors and large deck, perfect for entertaining! Spacious and naturally well-lit! 5 bedroom, 3.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3279 Tower Drive #8
3279 Tower Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
(AVAILABLE 6/8/2020 ) Wonderful Townhomes in fantastic location near Exit 1, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3392 Pennridge Rd
3392 Pennridge Rd, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1216 sqft
1 car garage, sep utility room, eat in kitchen, ceiling fan, central heat and air, deck

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Ringgold
1 Unit Available
2101 Ringgold Court #2
2101 Ringgold Court, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
(AVAILABLE 6/24/2020) Great location on this 2 Bedroom, 1.5 baths townhome close to Fort Campbell KY, Downtown Clarksville, Restaurants, Shopping & I-24.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
105 Maureen Drive #A
105 Maureen Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1092 sqft
(AVAILABLE 6/26/2020) Check out these cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments located in a quiet neighborhood with 1 car attached garage. They have easy access to the Bypass, Exit 11, golf course, shopping, APSU and downtown.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2550 Old Russellville Pike
2550 Old Russellville Pike, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
960 sqft
(AVAILABLE 6/9/2020) Fantastic location near Wilma Rudolph Blvd.- shopping, entertainment, dining, schools and post are all within easy commute. These units each feature 2 large bedrooms, 1.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
812 Golfview Place #F
812 Golf View Place, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
1040 sqft
(AVAILABLE NOW) Great location for this 2 bed, 1.5 townhome that's been updated and is close to shopping, downtown and APSU areas.
City Guide for Clarksville, TN

Located on the Cumberland River, Clarksville, Tennessee is a town of all trades. Clarksville calls itself “Tennessee’s Top Spot” due to its high elevation; however, it’s not just the altitude that makes this city stand out.

Clarksville is no sleepy southern town. In fact, due to its history (home to the first newspaper in Tennessee) and climate (gets a bit hot here in the summer), Clarksville is full of adventure. Are you ready to begin yours? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Clarksville, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Clarksville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

