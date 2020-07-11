AL
137 Luxury Apartments for rent in Clarksville, TN

10 Units Available
Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$855
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1110 sqft
Welcome to The Parc at Clarksville Apartment Homes, a luxury apartment community in Clarksville, TN. We are excited to welcome you to a place that finally meets your expectations.
13 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
925 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
5 Units Available
BELLE FOREST AT MEMORIAL
2191 Memorial Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$748
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$912
1050 sqft
Welcome Home to Belle Forest at MemorialBelle Forest at Memorial is perfectly located in Clarksville, Tennessee, It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.

1 Unit Available
1888 Old Trenton Rd
1888 Old Trenton Road, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
1888 Old Trenton Road is located in the Cedar Brook neighborhood near Dunbar Cave Road.

1 Unit Available
506 Lafayette Rd
506 Lafayette Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1234 sqft
506 Lafayette Road is a 1 story brick home built in the early 80's features an open floor plan with a living room/dining room combo, a breakfast bar with a fully functioning kitchen, a large pantry, and a large laundry room with washer & dryer

1 Unit Available
2736 N Whitfield Rd
2736 North Whitfield Road, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1245 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage, deck, fenced yard, separate living room, washer/dryer, gas fireplace

1 Unit Available
1475 Brew Moss Dr
1475 Brew-Moss Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2342 sqft
Gorgeous three bedroom, THREE AND A HALF bath in Rossview Pl! All the upgrades, hardwood, granite , fireplace, vaulted ceilings, formal dining, master suite w/ tiled shower & WIC, HUGE guest rooms, bonus w/ full bath, fenced yard, pet friendly!

1 Unit Available
1123 Hilliard Lane
1123 Hillard Ln, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2326 sqft
1123 Hilliard Lane Available 07/11/20 Pet Friendly Four Bedroom with Bonus! - Gorgeous two story in new development with hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, stone fireplace, open floor plan, large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances &

1 Unit Available
636 Fox Hound Drive
636 Fox Hound Dr, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1750 sqft
636 Fox Hound Drive Available 07/13/20 PRIVACY FENCE!!! - Wood floors in main living area. Stone fireplace/ceiling fan/vaulted ceiling in living room. Spacious master bedrm. Master bath features separate tub & shower & double vanities.

1 Unit Available
160 Waterwheel Circle
160 Waterwheel Cir, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1246 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5896574)

1 Unit Available
116 Shady Maple Dr.
116 Shady Maple Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1348 sqft
116 Shady Maple Dr. Available 07/31/20 116 Shady Maple - No pets. Available now. *Fantastic high ceilings in great room. Split bedroom plan with tile floors in baths & kitchen. Nice privacy Fenced yard, XL deck, spacious rooms.

1 Unit Available
3105 Spring Creek Ct
3105 Spring Creek Court, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
3105 Spring Creek Available 7/10/2020 - **Spacious 3 BR 1 BA home, large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets**Oversized garden tub** fenced in back yard** located on cul-de-sac***easy access to I 24, shopping and restaurants** call us today for

1 Unit Available
2728 Ann Drive
2728 Ann Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1066 sqft
2728 Ann Drive - 2728 Ann Drive is located in the Bell Court subdivision. This 1 story mid 70's home has been completely renovated inside and out.

1 Unit Available
850 Fire Break Drive
850 Fire Break Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3527 sqft
850 Fire Break Drive - 850 Fire Break Drive is located on a large corner lot in the Tylertown subdivision near I24 via Exit 1.

1 Unit Available
3771 Misty Way
3771 Misty Way, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1588 sqft
3771 Misty Way Available 08/22/20 Location Location Location! - Adorable Ranch Home Minutes from Freeway, Fort Campbell, Dining and Entertainment! Home Featuring Engineered Hardwood Flooring Throughout Bedrooms and Most Common Areas, Expansive

1 Unit Available
539 Appleton Dr.
539 Appleton Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1054 sqft
Minutes From Gate 10 - Located Minutes from Gate 10; This Quaint Ranch Home is Like New! Beautiful Laminate Wood Flooring throughout Common Areas; Completely remodeled Kitchen with Bright White Cabinets, Beautiful Speckled Counters and Brand New

1 Unit Available
1805 Pinto
1805 Pinto Court, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1376 sqft
1805 Pinto Available 07/21/20 Relaxing Oasis Close to Fort Campbell Post and Shopping - Step into this adorable two-story brick home in a cozy cul-de-sac setting.

1 Unit Available
307 Sam Houston Circle
307 Sam Houston Circle, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1230 sqft
Beautiful Town Home Across From Tennova and Minutes to I-24 With Hardwood Flooring - Beautiful Home Boasting Hardwood Flooring In Expansive Living Room Opening To The Eat In Kitchen With Breakfast Bar and Door Leading To The Semi-Private Back Patio

1 Unit Available
417 Sandburg Dr
417 Sandburg Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1158 sqft
417 Sandburg Dr Available 08/15/20 Charming Ranch Home Near Ft Campbell - Charming Ranch on nice size lot near Fort Campbell! Great size rooms throughout! Wood burning fireplace in Living Room. Newer carpet throughout (2016).

1 Unit Available
3761 Windhaven Drive
3761 Windhaven Dr, Clarksville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2786 sqft
3761 Windhaven Drive Available 08/07/20 Beautiful and Large Home Available Soon - This gorgeous home features 5 Bedrooms,3 Bathrooms, large open spaces, Large stone fireplace, large master suite with spa tub, privacy fenced yard, and over sized 3

1 Unit Available
3496 Sandpiper Drive
3496 Sandpiper Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1900 sqft
3496 Sandpiper Drive Available 08/22/20 Stunning Home Close to Governor's Square! - Beautiful three bedroom featuring an expansive carpeted living room and fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen leading out onto a back deck with a gorgeous view.

1 Unit Available
1356 Francesca Drive
1356 Francesca Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2630 sqft
1356 Francesca Drive Available 07/30/20 Four Bedroom with Bonus Room! - Gorgeous two story in Hazelwood featuring four bedrooms and thee full baths, hardwood floors, formal dining, large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, master suite

1 Unit Available
2814 Wimbledon Court
2814 Wimbeldon Court, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3250 sqft
2814 Wimbledon Court Available 08/01/20 Large Beautiful Sango home off exit 11. - 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath spacious home in Sango with large bonus room, open kitchen, fireplace , and beautiful yard. Close to I24 and shopping.
Rent Report
Clarksville

July 2020 Clarksville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Clarksville Rent Report. Clarksville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clarksville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Clarksville rents increased slightly over the past month

Clarksville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up moderately by 3.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Clarksville stand at $627 for a one-bedroom apartment and $804 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Clarksville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Clarksville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in Tennessee that we have data for, Kingsport and Knoxville, where two-bedrooms go for $609 and $971, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3% and -0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Clarksville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Clarksville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Clarksville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Clarksville's median two-bedroom rent of $804 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Clarksville's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Clarksville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Clarksville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

