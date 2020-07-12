Apartment List
102 Apartments for rent in Clarksville, TN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clarksville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Madison Street
Hunter Chase
1897 Madison St, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$702
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1000 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Madison Street
The Lofts Luxury Living
1841 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts Luxury Living in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$633
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
855 sqft
Welcome Eagles Crest at Wallace is a beautiful apartment community in Clarksville, Tennessee, that you can truly call home. We try to do things a little different here.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Greenwood
Bluffs over Cumberland
939 S Riverside Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$721
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$817
890 sqft
The perfect place to call home Welcome home to The Bluffs over Cumberland located in Clarksville, Tennessee. When you arrive, step into our serene surroundings and enjoy the tranquility our community offers.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$865
1050 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
10 Units Available
Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$855
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1110 sqft
Welcome to The Parc at Clarksville Apartment Homes, a luxury apartment community in Clarksville, TN. We are excited to welcome you to a place that finally meets your expectations.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Orchard Park Apartments
375 S Lancaster Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$804
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Orchard Park features amenities that make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
925 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
5 Units Available
Red River
Clarksville Heights
500 Kraft Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$470
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$629
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$715
1131 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clarksville Heights in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL
830 Peachers Mill Road, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1125 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Brandon Hills
Madison at 12th
1897 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
900 sqft
The Madison at 12th offers the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in the Historic District of Clarksville, Tennessee where everything you love is just a short drive away.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
850 Fire Break Drive
850 Fire Break Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3527 sqft
850 Fire Break Drive - 850 Fire Break Drive is located on a large corner lot in the Tylertown subdivision near I24 via Exit 1.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3771 Misty Way
3771 Misty Way, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1588 sqft
3771 Misty Way Available 08/22/20 Location Location Location! - Adorable Ranch Home Minutes from Freeway, Fort Campbell, Dining and Entertainment! Home Featuring Engineered Hardwood Flooring Throughout Bedrooms and Most Common Areas, Expansive

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
417 Sandburg Dr
417 Sandburg Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1158 sqft
417 Sandburg Dr Available 08/15/20 Charming Ranch Home Near Ft Campbell - Charming Ranch on nice size lot near Fort Campbell! Great size rooms throughout! Wood burning fireplace in Living Room. Newer carpet throughout (2016).

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3761 Windhaven Drive
3761 Windhaven Dr, Clarksville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2786 sqft
3761 Windhaven Drive Available 08/07/20 Beautiful and Large Home Available Soon - This gorgeous home features 5 Bedrooms,3 Bathrooms, large open spaces, Large stone fireplace, large master suite with spa tub, privacy fenced yard, and over sized 3

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2200 Trenton Rd
2200 Trenton Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$795
1112 sqft
2200 Trenton Rd Available 07/16/20 2200 Trenton Road - 2200 Trenton Road is located minutes from Old Dunbar Cave and walking trails.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3496 Sandpiper Drive
3496 Sandpiper Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1900 sqft
3496 Sandpiper Drive Available 08/22/20 Stunning Home Close to Governor's Square! - Beautiful three bedroom featuring an expansive carpeted living room and fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen leading out onto a back deck with a gorgeous view.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1356 Francesca Drive
1356 Francesca Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2630 sqft
1356 Francesca Drive Available 07/30/20 Four Bedroom with Bonus Room! - Gorgeous two story in Hazelwood featuring four bedrooms and thee full baths, hardwood floors, formal dining, large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, master suite

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1883 Sage Meadow Ln
1883 Sage Meadow Ln, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1273 sqft
3br. 2Ba, 2 car garage, range, fridge, dishwasher, central air & heat deck, storage shed, privacy fence, large living room, decorative fireplace, eat in kitchen, tall ceilings in living room, lots of natural light,

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2736 N Whitfield Rd
2736 North Whitfield Road, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1245 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage, deck, fenced yard, separate living room, washer/dryer, gas fireplace

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2217 Ellington Gait Dr
2217 Ellington Gait Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2427 sqft
**Youâ€™ll love this gorgeous, 2-story home in the St. B area, located in the Rossview School District!** This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a 2-stall garage will give you over 2427 Sq.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3399 Quicksilver Ct
3399 Quicksilver Court, Clarksville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1950 sqft
Large 5-bedroom 3-bath split foyer home, has 2-Car garage, Fireplace and Deck. This home has a fully equipped kitchen! Off of Tiny Town Road for your convenience!

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1132 Chinook Cir
1132 Chinook Circle, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1966 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story home, convenient to Fort Campbell, features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large great room w/fireplace, large kitchen, fabulous master suite w/whirlpool bath, 2 car garage, extended lower deck area and a private deck off the master bedroom.
City Guide for Clarksville, TN

Located on the Cumberland River, Clarksville, Tennessee is a town of all trades. Clarksville calls itself “Tennessee’s Top Spot” due to its high elevation; however, it’s not just the altitude that makes this city stand out.

Clarksville is no sleepy southern town. In fact, due to its history (home to the first newspaper in Tennessee) and climate (gets a bit hot here in the summer), Clarksville is full of adventure. Are you ready to begin yours? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Clarksville, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clarksville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

