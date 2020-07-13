Apartment List
136 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Clarksville, TN

5 Units Available
BELLE FOREST AT MEMORIAL
2191 Memorial Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$748
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$912
1050 sqft
Welcome Home to Belle Forest at MemorialBelle Forest at Memorial is perfectly located in Clarksville, Tennessee, It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
3 Units Available
Madison Street
Hunter Chase
1897 Madison St, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$702
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1000 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
6 Units Available
The Residences at 1671 Campbell
1671 Fort Campbell Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$677
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
860 sqft
Welcome home to The Residences at 1671 Campbell, located in Clarksville, TN.
2 Units Available
Madison Street
The Lofts Luxury Living
1841 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts Luxury Living in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$633
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
855 sqft
Welcome Eagles Crest at Wallace is a beautiful apartment community in Clarksville, Tennessee, that you can truly call home. We try to do things a little different here.
4 Units Available
Greenwood
Bluffs over Cumberland
939 S Riverside Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$721
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$817
890 sqft
The perfect place to call home Welcome home to The Bluffs over Cumberland located in Clarksville, Tennessee. When you arrive, step into our serene surroundings and enjoy the tranquility our community offers.
2 Units Available
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$865
1050 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
12 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
10 Units Available
Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$855
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1110 sqft
Welcome to The Parc at Clarksville Apartment Homes, a luxury apartment community in Clarksville, TN. We are excited to welcome you to a place that finally meets your expectations.
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
925 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
5 Units Available
Red River
Clarksville Heights
500 Kraft Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$470
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$629
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$715
1131 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clarksville Heights in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL
830 Peachers Mill Road, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1125 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
3 Units Available
Brandon Hills
Madison at 12th
1897 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
900 sqft
The Madison at 12th offers the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in the Historic District of Clarksville, Tennessee where everything you love is just a short drive away.

1 Unit Available
1436 McCan Drive #E
1436 Mccan Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
(AVAILABLE 7/27/2020) Check out this cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath, all brick unit with a separate living room space, roomy eat-in kitchen with all major appliances, large bedrooms each with private closet space.

1 Unit Available
299 Raleigh Drive #D2
299 Raleigh Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
(AVAILABLE NOW) Centrally located townhomes convenient to shopping, school, post and interstate. These units have all of the amenities you could need in a townhome.

1 Unit Available
116 Ballygar St
116 Ballygar Street, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
Included: Leasing office does showings, pest control, trash included, pool during seasonal months. Pet policy: 2 pet max, cat or dog (non-aggressive breeds), 25 lb max for first / 45 lb. max combined, $500 nonrefundable pet fee per pet.

1 Unit Available
2217 Ellington Gait Dr
2217 Ellington Gait Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2427 sqft
**Youâ€™ll love this gorgeous, 2-story home in the St. B area, located in the Rossview School District!** This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a 2-stall garage will give you over 2427 Sq.

1 Unit Available
253 WHITE OAK RD Unit H
253 White Oak Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$675
820 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath Apartment is close to area shopping, restaurant, and entertainment. Trash and Lawn Service Included. All Pets MUST be approved. New paint

1 Unit Available
1132 Chinook Cir
1132 Chinook Circle, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1966 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story home, convenient to Fort Campbell, features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large great room w/fireplace, large kitchen, fabulous master suite w/whirlpool bath, 2 car garage, extended lower deck area and a private deck off the master bedroom.

1 Unit Available
1302 Loren Cir
1302 Loren Circle, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2080 sqft
Huge kitchen with beautiful tile floors and large pantry. Leveled yard with lots of space to play, beautiful country front porch. Huge bonus room! Large bedrooms with large closets. Pets ok with approval and fee. No vicious breeds or puppies.

1 Unit Available
708 Backwind Ln
708 Backwind Ln, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1975 sqft
Gorgeous home in Crosswinds with barnwood floors, large living room with fireplace, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances & tile back splash, master suite with full bath & walk in closet, spacious bonus room on second level, covered deck,

1 Unit Available
1475 Brew Moss Dr
1475 Brew-Moss Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2342 sqft
Gorgeous three bedroom, THREE AND A HALF bath in Rossview Pl! All the upgrades, hardwood, granite , fireplace, vaulted ceilings, formal dining, master suite w/ tiled shower & WIC, HUGE guest rooms, bonus w/ full bath, fenced yard, pet friendly!

1 Unit Available
3284 Tower Dr
3284 Tower Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$700
740 sqft
2 br, 1 ba, range, refrig, dishwasher, granite counter tops, washer & dryer, pets limited to assistance animals, combo lock

1 Unit Available
814 Hidden Springs
814 Hidden Springs Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1200 sqft
2 br, 1 1/2 ba, townhouse, range, refrig, dishwasher, central air & heat, storage closet off deck, 1,200sq ft gated community mature pets allowed w/fee of $250 per pet, interior freshly painted, vinyl floors 2 months rent is FREE with 14 MONTH LEASE

Welcome to the July 2020 Clarksville Rent Report. Clarksville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clarksville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

July 2020 Clarksville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Clarksville Rent Report. Clarksville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clarksville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Clarksville rents increased slightly over the past month

Clarksville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up moderately by 3.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Clarksville stand at $627 for a one-bedroom apartment and $804 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Clarksville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Clarksville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in Tennessee that we have data for, Kingsport and Knoxville, where two-bedrooms go for $609 and $971, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3% and -0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Clarksville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Clarksville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Clarksville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Clarksville's median two-bedroom rent of $804 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Clarksville's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Clarksville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Clarksville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

