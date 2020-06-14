Apartment List
/
TN
/
clarksville
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

19 Apartments for rent in Clarksville, TN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Clarksville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
BELLE FOREST AT MEMORIAL
2191 Memorial Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$726
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$886
1050 sqft
Welcome Home to Belle Forest at MemorialBelle Forest at Memorial is perfectly located in Clarksville, Tennessee, It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
925 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Red River
3 Units Available
Clarksville Heights
500 Kraft Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$470
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$629
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$715
1131 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clarksville Heights in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Greenwood
2 Units Available
Bluffs over Cumberland
939 S Riverside Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$793
890 sqft
The perfect place to call home Welcome home to The Bluffs over Cumberland located in Clarksville, Tennessee. When you arrive, step into our serene surroundings and enjoy the tranquility our community offers.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
2 Units Available
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$840
1050 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
13 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL
830 Peachers Mill Road, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$686
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$686
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1125 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
5 Units Available
Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$840
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Parc at Clarksville Apartment Homes, a luxury apartment community in Clarksville, TN. We are excited to welcome you to a place that finally meets your expectations.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Orchard Park Apartments
375 S Lancaster Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$804
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Orchard Park features amenities that make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Madison Street
2 Units Available
Hunter Chase
1897 Madison St, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$819
1000 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
296 Raleigh Dr
296 Raleigh Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1043 sqft
Available 07.13.2020*Pets Must Be Approved*Rossview Middle and High School!*Conveniently Located Within Minutes of Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, and Fitness*This Town Home is a 2 Bedroom 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
1213 Beverly Hills Drive
1213 Beverly Hills Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
1213 Beverly Hills Drive Available 07/13/20 1213 Beverly Hills Drive - 1213 Beverly Hills Drive is located in the Beverly Hills subdivision just off of Cumberland Drive with easy commute to Liberty Park & HWY 13/48 & Ashland City Road.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
763 Spees Drive
763 Spees Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1168 sqft
763 Spees Drive Available 07/23/20 763 Spees Drive - 763 Spees Drive is conveniently located within minutes of Post, APSU, shopping, dining, fitness, and a community Park.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
119 Alexander Blvd.
119 Alexander Boulevard, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1344 sqft
119 Alexander Blvd. - 119 Alexander Blvd.is located in the Governors Crossing subdivision with easy commute to I24 & Governors Square Mall.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
850 Fire Break Drive
850 Fire Break Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3527 sqft
850 Fire Break Drive Available 07/10/20 850 Fire Break Drive - 850 Fire Break Drive is located on a large corner lot in the Tylertown subdivision near I24 via Exit 1.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Madison Street
1 Unit Available
Penn Warren
300 Greenwood Avenue, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1120 sqft
With 12 foot ceilings, this apartment has an incredibly unique feel to it! The kitchen has been renovated to include stainless steel appliances and this apartment has a huge patio for entertaining or just lounging outside! Please call our office

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
329 Sam Houston Cir
329 Sam Houston Circle, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1216 sqft
This 2 bed 2.5 bath has tons of storage and a perfect layout. Each bedroom has its own full bath! Plenty of parking in this new neighborhood. Very close to grocery/shopping. Covered front porch back patio community pool/clubhouse.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
1925 Ashland City Road
1925 Ashland City Road, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$780
671 sqft
High above one of tennessee's fastest-growing cities are the timeless creeks and forests of cumberland ridge. And in the middle of 27 acres, a quiet luxury awaits your discovery.

1 of 15

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
332 Old Dunbar Cave Road
332 Old Dunbar Cave Road, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1604 sqft
332 Old Dunbar Cave Road Available 04/08/20 332 Old Dunbar Cave Road - 332 Old Dunbar Cave Road is located in the Hundred Oaks subdivision and is within walking distance of Dunbar Cave and Walking Trails.
City Guide for Clarksville, TN

Located on the Cumberland River, Clarksville, Tennessee is a town of all trades. Clarksville calls itself “Tennessee’s Top Spot” due to its high elevation; however, it’s not just the altitude that makes this city stand out.

Clarksville is no sleepy southern town. In fact, due to its history (home to the first newspaper in Tennessee) and climate (gets a bit hot here in the summer), Clarksville is full of adventure. Are you ready to begin yours? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Clarksville, TN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Clarksville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Clarksville 1 BedroomsClarksville 2 BedroomsClarksville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClarksville 3 BedroomsClarksville Apartments under $700Clarksville Apartments under $800
Clarksville Apartments with BalconyClarksville Apartments with GarageClarksville Apartments with GymClarksville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClarksville Apartments with Parking
Clarksville Apartments with PoolClarksville Apartments with Washer-DryerClarksville Dog Friendly ApartmentsClarksville Luxury PlacesClarksville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYBrentwood, TN
Mount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNHopkinsville, KYMadisonville, KYDickson, TN
White House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TNOak Grove, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

GreenwoodMadison Street
Red River
Brandon Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Austin Peay State UniversityNashville State Community College
Belmont UniversityLipscomb University
Tennessee State University