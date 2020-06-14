Apartment List
16 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clarksville, TN

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$633
589 sqft
Welcome Eagles Crest at Wallace is a beautiful apartment community in Clarksville, Tennessee, that you can truly call home. We try to do things a little different here.
1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
11 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
504 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Brandon Hills
5 Units Available
Madison at 12th
1897 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
The Madison at 12th offers the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in the Historic District of Clarksville, Tennessee where everything you love is just a short drive away.
1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
7 Units Available
THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL
830 Peachers Mill Road, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$686
751 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
BELLE FOREST AT MEMORIAL
2191 Memorial Dr, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$726
850 sqft
Welcome Home to Belle Forest at MemorialBelle Forest at Memorial is perfectly located in Clarksville, Tennessee, It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
5 Units Available
Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$840
729 sqft
Welcome to The Parc at Clarksville Apartment Homes, a luxury apartment community in Clarksville, TN. We are excited to welcome you to a place that finally meets your expectations.
1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
Red River
3 Units Available
Clarksville Heights
500 Kraft Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$470
712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clarksville Heights in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Downtown Clarksville
1 Unit Available
712 Main St
712 Main St, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$845
600 sqft
Come and live at ZAZU downtown Clarksville.! One block from the University and the bars restaurants. 1 bedroom apartments open floor plans tankless water heaters etc, PET FRIENDLY. Leases starting at $845 up to $1495...

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
1136 Stillwood Dr
1136 Stillwood Drive, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,575
1000 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, fully furnished with housewares, just bring your personal items! Water, Electric, Cable, and high-speed internet included. Washer and dryer, private entry and deck. Lawn care included, located close to exit I-24

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
1585 Vista Lane
1585 Vista Lane, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$575
775 sqft
The Vista Lane Apartments offer 1 bedroom, 1 bath, including stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, central heat and air, washer and dryer connections. Pets are not permitted on or in the property. Water Included!

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
New Providence
1 Unit Available
405 Beech St
405 Beech Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$585
500 sqft
This apartment building that was built in the mid 80's has been completely renovated with all new flooring, new cabinetry, new appliances, a fully remodeled bathroom, new heating and air conditioning units, and freshly painted.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
406 Hietts Ln
406 Hietts Lane, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
740 sqft
The Hietts Lane Apartments are located near the Mason Rudolph Golf Course & Lowes on Madison Street. This 1 story complex offers 1 bedroom, 1 bath, an eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer connections, original hardwood flooring, and a large yard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:33pm
1 Unit Available
1925 Ashland City Road
1925 Ashland City Road, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$780
671 sqft
High above one of tennessee's fastest-growing cities are the timeless creeks and forests of cumberland ridge. And in the middle of 27 acres, a quiet luxury awaits your discovery.

1 of 8

Last updated December 19 at 08:22pm
Ringgold
1 Unit Available
176 Hadley
176 Hadley Drive, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
Great Unit! Open Concept in Kitchen Living Rm. Kitchen Peninsula/Island gives extra Cabinet & Countertop space. It will Accommodate 2-3 Barstools. Cherry Cabinetry. Very Large Bedroom will fit King Size Furniture + a Walk-In-Closet.
Results within 5 miles of Clarksville

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
404 Thompsonville Lane #7
404 Thompsonville Ln, Oak Grove, KY
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
(AVAILABLE 6/12/2020) Check out this updated and renovated 1 bed, 1 bath apartment with combination living and dining space, nook style kitchen with stove and refrigerator, large bathroom with shower/tub combination, and a large bedroom with closet

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
2481 Antioch Church Rd
2481 Antioch Church Road, Montgomery County, TN
1 Bedroom
$750
576 sqft
2481 Antioch Church Road offers 1 bedroom, 1 bath, electric heat with window air, ceiling fan for good air flow. Nice size front and back yard with a patio area out back for grilling. Pets are not permitted.

Clarksville rents increased slightly over the past month

Clarksville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Clarksville stand at $626 for a one-bedroom apartment and $803 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Clarksville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Clarksville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Clarksville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Clarksville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Clarksville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Clarksville's median two-bedroom rent of $803 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.4% increase in Clarksville.
    • While Clarksville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Clarksville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Clarksville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

