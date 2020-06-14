61 Apartments for rent in Clarksville, TN with garage

Apartment List
Clarksville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
5 Units Available
Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$840
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Parc at Clarksville Apartment Homes, a luxury apartment community in Clarksville, TN. We are excited to welcome you to a place that finally meets your expectations.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
976 Garfield Way
976 Garfield Way, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1446 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3841 Aly Sheba Dr
3841 Aly Sheba Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
3bd, 2ba ranch with huge bonus room, no backyard neighbors, hardwood floors, carpet only in bonus room, fireplace, 2 car garage and large deck. Minutes to I24 for easy commute to Nashville and 15 minutes to Fort Campbell.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
105 Maureen Drive #A
105 Maureen Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1092 sqft
(AVAILABLE 6/26/2020) Check out these cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments located in a quiet neighborhood with 1 car attached garage. They have easy access to the Bypass, Exit 11, golf course, shopping, APSU and downtown.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
322 Kelsey Dr
322 Kelsey Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1152 sqft
Great open concept floor plan with updated kitchen and spacious bedrooms. Fenced yard and oversized garage make this a winner.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
992 S. Ash Ridge Drive #A
992 South Ashridge Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1170 sqft
(AVAILABLE NOW) Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath split level townhome with kitchen and spacious living room located upstairs with access to the private deck. Kitchen features refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Washer/dryer included.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1988 Keeper Ct
1988 Keeper Ct, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING! These beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhomes has as much SF as a house but no yard care for you! Comes with all new stainless steel appliances, fridge with ice maker, dishwasher, microwave, and smooth top stove.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3392 Pennridge Rd
3392 Pennridge Rd, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1216 sqft
1 car garage, sep utility room, eat in kitchen, ceiling fan, central heat and air, deck

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1742 BROADRIPPLE DR
1742 Broadripple Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1382 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath Rach style home has a lovely Livingroom w/fireplace, eat in kitchen, all appliances (no microwave). Master has full bathroom and a bonus room over garage with window AC, can be used as office space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
512 Luxury Dr
512 Luxury Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
512 Luxury Drive Unit A is a two bedroom, one bath, single car garage, pet friendly home! No vicious breeds or puppies are allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3414 MELROSE DR
3414 Melrose Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1282 sqft
Conveniently located, 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Hardwood floors throughout home with tile in kitchen & bathrooms. Nice kitchen with granite countertops.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3613 Millington Dr
3613 Millington Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1883 sqft
Beautiful ranch style home w/bonus room over 2 car garage, fenced yard, washer and dryer included, and pet friendly! No vicious breeds and/or puppies

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1399 Jenny Ln
1399 Jenny Lane, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1661 sqft
Completely redone home with authentic hardwood, freshly stained, soaring ceilings, stacked stone fireplace, rustic accents, GORGEOUS all white kitchen with subway tile & granite counters, master suite with full bath and walk in closet, oversize

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1487 Cobra Ln
1487 Cobra Lane, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1780 sqft
A VERY NICE 3 BED 2 BATH HOME WITH A BONUS ROOM OVER GARAGE, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, HIS AND HERS CLOSETS IN MASTER, LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM ** IT HAS A POOL ** WONT LAST LONG

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4005 Challis Dr
4005 Challis Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,360
1636 sqft
Amazing Home Featuring Spacious Living Room with A Decorative Fireplace and Separate Dining Area And An Eat In Kitchen With White Cabinetry And Stainless Steel Appliances. The Master Bedroom Suite Boasts A Trey Ceiling And Walk In Closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
564 Waldorf Dr.
564 Waldorf Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1266 sqft
Amazing Home Feature A Spacious In Living Room And Eat In Kitchen With Plenty Of Counter Top Space And An Island.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1573 Cherry Tree Dr
1573 Cherry Tree Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$975
1136 sqft
Brick home with attached garage. New HVAC unit, carpet and vinyl along with fresh coat of paint.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
1213 Beverly Hills Drive
1213 Beverly Hills Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
1213 Beverly Hills Drive Available 07/13/20 1213 Beverly Hills Drive - 1213 Beverly Hills Drive is located in the Beverly Hills subdivision just off of Cumberland Drive with easy commute to Liberty Park & HWY 13/48 & Ashland City Road.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1525 Mammy Lane
1525 Mammy Lane, Clarksville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2245 sqft
1525 Mammy Lane Available 07/23/20 Breathtaking Brick Split Level in Plantation Estates - Walk into this home and find a large living room complete with gorgeous dark hardwood flooring, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2628 CIDER DRIVE
2628 Cider Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1325 sqft
Clarksville Tennesee Owner Financing NOT for Rent - Property Id: 66041 Rare Find Owner Financing Offered at $159,900 Down payment and monthly required The house was built in 2007. 3 bed/2 bath 1325 sq feet. Attached 2 car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
850 Fire Break Drive
850 Fire Break Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3527 sqft
850 Fire Break Drive Available 07/10/20 850 Fire Break Drive - 850 Fire Break Drive is located on a large corner lot in the Tylertown subdivision near I24 via Exit 1.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1135 Eagles Bluff Dr
1135 Eagles Bluff Dr, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1401 sqft
For additional information on this home or other off-post housing visit -- ARMYRENTALS.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1360 Francesca Drive
1360 Francesca Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2630 sqft
1360 Francesca Drive Available 07/22/20 Don't Wait! This One Won't Last Long.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3260 Twelve Oaks Blvd
3260 Twelve Oaks Boulevard, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1766 sqft
3260 Twelve Oaks Blvd Available 07/02/20 3260 Twelve Oaks Blvd. - 3260 Twelve Oaks Blvd. is located in the Plantation Estates Subdivision. This lovely property is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with a 2 car garage, deck and a large patio.
City Guide for Clarksville, TN

Located on the Cumberland River, Clarksville, Tennessee is a town of all trades. Clarksville calls itself “Tennessee’s Top Spot” due to its high elevation; however, it’s not just the altitude that makes this city stand out.

Clarksville is no sleepy southern town. In fact, due to its history (home to the first newspaper in Tennessee) and climate (gets a bit hot here in the summer), Clarksville is full of adventure. Are you ready to begin yours? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Clarksville, TN

Clarksville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

