225 Apartments for rent in Montgomery County, TN📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
The Residences at 1671 Campbell
1671 Fort Campbell Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$677
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
860 sqft
Welcome home to The Residences at 1671 Campbell, located in Clarksville, TN.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$633
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
855 sqft
Welcome Eagles Crest at Wallace is a beautiful apartment community in Clarksville, Tennessee, that you can truly call home. We try to do things a little different here.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
BELLE FOREST AT MEMORIAL
2191 Memorial Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$748
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$912
1050 sqft
Welcome Home to Belle Forest at MemorialBelle Forest at Memorial is perfectly located in Clarksville, Tennessee, It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Madison Street
The Lofts Luxury Living
1841 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
1020 sqft
Luxury Living here at The Lofts - Make these beautiful luxury townhomes your new home today! (RLNE5406976)
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Orchard Park Apartments
375 S Lancaster Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$804
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$922
1275 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Orchard Park features amenities that make you feel at home.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Greenwood
Bluffs over Cumberland
939 S Riverside Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$721
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$817
890 sqft
The perfect place to call home Welcome home to The Bluffs over Cumberland located in Clarksville, Tennessee. When you arrive, step into our serene surroundings and enjoy the tranquility our community offers.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
7 Units Available
THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL
830 Peachers Mill Road, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1125 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
2 Units Available
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$865
1050 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
8 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$742
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Brandon Hills
Madison at 12th
1897 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
900 sqft
The Madison at 12th offers the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in the Historic District of Clarksville, Tennessee where everything you love is just a short drive away.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
2 Units Available
Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Parc at Clarksville Apartment Homes, a luxury apartment community in Clarksville, TN. We are excited to welcome you to a place that finally meets your expectations.
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
3 Units Available
Red River
Clarksville Heights
500 Kraft Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$629
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$715
1131 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clarksville Heights in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
3 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
925 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
2 Units Available
Madison Street
Hunter Chase
1897 Madison St, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$819
1000 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1787 Patricia Dr
1787 Patricia Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2209 sqft
PATRICIA PROMISES TO PLEASE! ROOMY CONTEMPORARY SPLIT FOYER! GORGEOUS GRAND ENTRANCE*PERFECT SELECTION OF HARDWOOD* CUSTOM CABINETS*STONE ACCENTED GAS FP*PRIV FENCE W/ REMOTE CENTRAL GATE!
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
504 Luxury Dr
504 Luxury Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1092 sqft
Open concept kitchen/living. Large rooms, garages, and tree-lined back!
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
539 Winding Bluff Way
539 Winding Bluff Way, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2618 sqft
Split Foyer floor plan with Rec Room, bedroom, utility room, full bath and office downstairs. 3 bed 2 bath upstairs.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4480 Ironhorse Way
4480 Ironhorse Way, Montgomery County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2403 sqft
Out in the country but only 7 mins to Wilma and I-24.. This beautiful house boasts a large backyard with carport for boat and tractor, fire pit, playground, fenced backyard and a 12x20 "she shed".
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3712 Gray Fox Dr
3712 Gray Fox Dr, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1689 sqft
This beauty sits in a well established neighborhood close to post and I-24.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
106 Charlotte Rd
106 Charlotte Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1062 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 106 Charlotte Rd in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1732 Thistlewood Dr
1732 Thistlewood Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Beautiful split level 3 bed 2 bath townhome. The open floor plan kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, & carpet only in bedrooms. This home comes with a 1 car garage, a private backyard area & deck.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1354 Loren Cir
1354 Loren Circle, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2564 sqft
Come on home! Enjoy plenty of space for your growing family with 4 bedrooms 3 full baths, AND a bonus room! Over 2500 sq. ft.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2746 Union Hall Rd
2746 Union Hall Road, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
A sweet house on a huge corner lot. Vaulted great room, pass through kitchen, covered front porch. Fresh Paint and carpet, clean and ready to move in. Storage Shed. Owner Agent
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
380 Martin Rd
380 Martin Road, Montgomery County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2228 sqft
Live in the country on 1.55 acres but close to Fort Campbell and Downtown Clarksville.Totally renovated gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath home featuring ceramic tile and hardwoods throughout.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Montgomery County area include Nashville State Community College, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Cumberland University, and Lipscomb University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Nashville, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Franklin, and Hendersonville have apartments for rent.
