Home
/
Clarksville, TN
/
Madison at 12th
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 PM

Madison at 12th

1897 Madison Street · (931) 272-8272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1897 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040
Brandon Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit L3 · Avail. Aug 22

$780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit B3 · Avail. Jul 28

$820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit J2 · Avail. Sep 6

$820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madison at 12th.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
refrigerator
w/d hookup
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
The Madison at 12th offers the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in the Historic District of Clarksville, Tennessee where everything you love is just a short drive away. Our one and two bedroom floor plans are creatively designed with uncompromising distinction in convenient apartment living. Our features include air conditioning, ceiling fans, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, plush carpeting, mini blinds and more. Become a resident and enjoy all the wonderful community amenities and services we offer. Community features include beautiful landscaping, easy access to freeways and shopping, pet waste stations, on-call and on-site maintenance, and a picnic area with barbecue. We know you love your pets – we do too! Bring them along and see why The Madison at 12th is her perfect place for your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250-$500
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $450 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Akita, American Bulldog, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Malamute, Pit Bull, Pit Bull Mix, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Wolf Hybrids, and any other aggressive breed.
Parking Details: Open lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Madison at 12th have any available units?
Madison at 12th has 3 units available starting at $780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does Madison at 12th have?
Some of Madison at 12th's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madison at 12th currently offering any rent specials?
Madison at 12th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Madison at 12th pet-friendly?
Yes, Madison at 12th is pet friendly.
Does Madison at 12th offer parking?
Yes, Madison at 12th offers parking.
Does Madison at 12th have units with washers and dryers?
No, Madison at 12th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Madison at 12th have a pool?
No, Madison at 12th does not have a pool.
Does Madison at 12th have accessible units?
No, Madison at 12th does not have accessible units.
Does Madison at 12th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Madison at 12th has units with dishwashers.
