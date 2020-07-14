Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan refrigerator w/d hookup dishwasher oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill guest parking

The Madison at 12th offers the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in the Historic District of Clarksville, Tennessee where everything you love is just a short drive away. Our one and two bedroom floor plans are creatively designed with uncompromising distinction in convenient apartment living. Our features include air conditioning, ceiling fans, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, plush carpeting, mini blinds and more. Become a resident and enjoy all the wonderful community amenities and services we offer. Community features include beautiful landscaping, easy access to freeways and shopping, pet waste stations, on-call and on-site maintenance, and a picnic area with barbecue. We know you love your pets – we do too! Bring them along and see why The Madison at 12th is her perfect place for your new home!