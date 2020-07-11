Apartment List
/
TN
/
clarksville
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:09 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Clarksville, TN with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
3 Units Available
Madison Street
The Lofts Luxury Living
1841 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts Luxury Living in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$855
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1110 sqft
Welcome to The Parc at Clarksville Apartment Homes, a luxury apartment community in Clarksville, TN. We are excited to welcome you to a place that finally meets your expectations.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
13 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1888 Old Trenton Rd
1888 Old Trenton Road, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
1888 Old Trenton Road is located in the Cedar Brook neighborhood near Dunbar Cave Road.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
506 Lafayette Rd
506 Lafayette Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1234 sqft
506 Lafayette Road is a 1 story brick home built in the early 80's features an open floor plan with a living room/dining room combo, a breakfast bar with a fully functioning kitchen, a large pantry, and a large laundry room with washer & dryer

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2736 N Whitfield Rd
2736 North Whitfield Road, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1245 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage, deck, fenced yard, separate living room, washer/dryer, gas fireplace

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1475 Brew Moss Dr
1475 Brew-Moss Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2342 sqft
Gorgeous three bedroom, THREE AND A HALF bath in Rossview Pl! All the upgrades, hardwood, granite , fireplace, vaulted ceilings, formal dining, master suite w/ tiled shower & WIC, HUGE guest rooms, bonus w/ full bath, fenced yard, pet friendly!

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
121 Coyote Court
121 Coyote Court, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
Conveniently located near I24 and within minutes of APSU, Rotary Park, The Marina, shopping, dining, and entertainment. This town home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. Central heat and air.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
431 Gary Hills Dr
431 Gary Hills Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
816 sqft
431 Gary Hills Dr Available 07/15/20 431 Gary Hill Drive - 431 Gary Hills Drive is located in the Gary Hills subdivision near Golf Club Lane and minutes from Madison Street.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
850 Fire Break Drive
850 Fire Break Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3527 sqft
850 Fire Break Drive - 850 Fire Break Drive is located on a large corner lot in the Tylertown subdivision near I24 via Exit 1.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
6 Units Available
Downtown Clarksville
712 Main St
712 Main St, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$895
539 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 712 Main St in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3712 Gray Fox Dr
3712 Gray Fox Dr, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1689 sqft
This beauty sits in a well established neighborhood close to post and I-24.

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1436 McCan Drive #E
1436 Mccan Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
(AVAILABLE 7/27/2020) Check out this cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath, all brick unit with a separate living room space, roomy eat-in kitchen with all major appliances, large bedrooms each with private closet space.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
299 Raleigh Drive #D2
299 Raleigh Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
(AVAILABLE NOW) Centrally located townhomes convenient to shopping, school, post and interstate. These units have all of the amenities you could need in a townhome.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
916 Charlotte Street #A
916 Charlotte Street, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
(AVAILABLE 7/28/2020) Great location near downtown, Ft. Campbell and APSU areas. This unit features a separate living room space, half bath, large eat in kitchen with all major appliances as well as a laundry closet with appliances on the main level.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1883 Sage Meadow Ln
1883 Sage Meadow Ln, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1273 sqft
3br. 2Ba, 2 car garage, range, fridge, dishwasher, central air & heat deck, storage shed, privacy fence, large living room, decorative fireplace, eat in kitchen, tall ceilings in living room, lots of natural light,

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Ringgold
2101 Ringgold Court #2
2101 Ringgold Court, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
(AVAILABLE NOW) Great location on this 2 Bedroom, 1.5 baths townhome close to Fort Campbell KY, Downtown Clarksville, Restaurants, Shopping & I-24.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
116 Ballygar St
116 Ballygar Street, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
Included: Leasing office does showings, pest control, trash included, pool during seasonal months. Pet policy: 2 pet max, cat or dog (non-aggressive breeds), 25 lb max for first / 45 lb. max combined, $500 nonrefundable pet fee per pet.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3816 Maliki Dr
3816 Maliki Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1638 sqft
Amazing ranch style home is located close to post, shopping, and the highway to Nashville. Located on a cul-de-sac with a large fenced in backyard and no backyard neighbors, this is the perfect little get-away while living in city limits.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3399 Quicksilver Ct
3399 Quicksilver Court, Clarksville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1950 sqft
Large 5-bedroom 3-bath split foyer home, has 2-Car garage, Fireplace and Deck. This home has a fully equipped kitchen! Off of Tiny Town Road for your convenience!

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
859 Cindy Jo Ct
859 Cindy Jo Court, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1750 sqft
Home Showcasing 11 Foot Ceilings Spacious Living Room With Fireplace. White Cabinetry, Hardwood Flooring and Stainless Steel Appliances in Beautiful Eat-in-Kitchen Allows For Decorating to Your Style.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2217 Ellington Gait Dr
2217 Ellington Gait Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2427 sqft
**Youâ€™ll love this gorgeous, 2-story home in the St. B area, located in the Rossview School District!** This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a 2-stall garage will give you over 2427 Sq.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1132 Chinook Cir
1132 Chinook Circle, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1966 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story home, convenient to Fort Campbell, features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large great room w/fireplace, large kitchen, fabulous master suite w/whirlpool bath, 2 car garage, extended lower deck area and a private deck off the master bedroom.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
253 WHITE OAK RD Unit H
253 White Oak Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$675
820 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath Apartment is close to area shopping, restaurant, and entertainment. Trash and Lawn Service Included. All Pets MUST be approved. New paint

July 2020 Clarksville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Clarksville Rent Report. Clarksville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clarksville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Clarksville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Clarksville Rent Report. Clarksville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clarksville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Clarksville rents increased slightly over the past month

Clarksville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up moderately by 3.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Clarksville stand at $627 for a one-bedroom apartment and $804 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Clarksville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Clarksville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in Tennessee that we have data for, Kingsport and Knoxville, where two-bedrooms go for $609 and $971, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3% and -0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Clarksville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Clarksville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Clarksville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Clarksville's median two-bedroom rent of $804 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Clarksville's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Clarksville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Clarksville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Clarksville 1 BedroomsClarksville 2 BedroomsClarksville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClarksville 3 BedroomsClarksville Apartments under $800
    Clarksville Apartments with BalconyClarksville Apartments with GarageClarksville Apartments with GymClarksville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClarksville Apartments with Parking
    Clarksville Apartments with PoolClarksville Apartments with Washer-DryerClarksville Dog Friendly ApartmentsClarksville Luxury PlacesClarksville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Nashville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYBrentwood, TN
    Mount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNHopkinsville, KYMadisonville, KYDickson, TN
    White House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TNOak Grove, KY

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    GreenwoodMadison Street
    Red River
    Brandon Hills

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Austin Peay State UniversityNashville State Community College
    Belmont UniversityLipscomb University
    Tennessee State University