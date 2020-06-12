Apartment List
110 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clarksville, TN

Red River



Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
Red River
3 Units Available
Clarksville Heights
500 Kraft Street, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$715
1131 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clarksville Heights in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!




Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
14 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.




Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL
830 Peachers Mill Road, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$810
1125 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.




Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
BELLE FOREST AT MEMORIAL
2191 Memorial Dr, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1388 sqft
Welcome Home to Belle Forest at MemorialBelle Forest at Memorial is perfectly located in Clarksville, Tennessee, It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.



Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
New Providence
1 Unit Available
202 Mitchell Street
202 Mitchell Street, Clarksville, TN
Amazing remodeled home with stainless steel appliances, fenced in backyard, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and much much more. Must See! Renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Large fenced backyard, stainless steel appliances.



Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
135 Overcrest Court
135 Overcrest Ct, Clarksville, TN
Newer 4 bed w/ bonus built this year! Huge master w/large his & hers walk-in closets, jetted tub, & separate large tile shower! Large eat-in kitchen w/ island, double-ovens, & granite countertops.



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
611 Lafayette Court
611 Lafayette Court, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
611 Lafayette Court Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 1 bath in Clarksville - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath is located in Clarksville,TN.



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
607 Lafayette Court
607 Lafayette Court, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
607 Lafayette Court Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom in Clarksville - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath is located in Clarksville,TN.



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
626 Snowshoe Lane
626 Snowshoe Ln, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1455 sqft
626 Snowshoe Lane Available 07/01/20 Ranch Home in Rossview! - Gorgeous ranch home conveniently located off exit 8, featuring barn wood floors, vaulted ceilings, wide open floor plan, large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ashland Hills
1 Unit Available
1516 Ellie Piper Circle
1516 Ellie Piper Cir, Clarksville, TN
1516 Ellie Piper Circle Available 07/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847251)



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1458 Paradise Hill Road
1458 Paradise Hills Road, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1056 sqft
1458 Paradise Hill Road - 1458 Paradise Hill Road is located in the subdivision of Glendale in the Sango area of Clarksville, within quick access to shopping, dining, and APSU.



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Emerald Hill
1 Unit Available
520 York Street
520 York Street, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
520 York Street - 520 York Street is located in the historic area of Crestwood near Austin Peay State University. This 1940's 2 story home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a country style kitchen, and an unfinished basement for storage.



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2628 CIDER DRIVE
2628 Cider Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1325 sqft
Clarksville Tennesee Owner Financing NOT for Rent - Property Id: 66041 Rare Find Owner Financing Offered at $159,900 Down payment and monthly required The house was built in 2007. 3 bed/2 bath 1325 sq feet. Attached 2 car garage.



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1218 Crystal Drive
1218 Crystal Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1364 sqft
Ranch Style Home in Clarksville - Single story three bedroom, two bathroom home. Two car attached garage. Close to I24 and Fort Campbell! Photos coming soon! (RLNE5667093)



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1135 Eagles Bluff Dr
1135 Eagles Bluff Dr, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1401 sqft
For additional information on this home or other off-post housing visit -- ARMYRENTALS.



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1027 Garner Hills Dr
1027 Garner Hills Dr, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1880 sqft
1027 Garner Hills Dr Available 07/03/20 Gorgeous 3/2 Rental With a Bonus Room! - Beautiful 3/2 rental with a bonus room! You don't want to pass up this gem! Stainless steal appliances, walk in closet, fire place, privacy fenced back yard! What a



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1872 Darlington DR
1872 Darlington Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2245 sqft
- Beautiful three bedroom/2.5 bath home on level lot; master is on main floor. Privacy fence, large deck and playset. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5526927)



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
970 Swift Dr.
970 Swift Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1644 sqft
970 Swift Dr.



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
635 Ashley Oaks Drive
635 Ashley Oaks Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1260 sqft
635 Ashley Oaks Drive Available 07/01/20 Enjoy The Covered Deck! - Step into this spacious 3 bedroom featuring an expansive living area that leads into an open dining room and eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space and natural lighting.



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1422 Bruceton Dr
1422 Bruceton Drive, Clarksville, TN
1422 Bruceton Dr Available 06/13/20 Lovely Remodeled Home Close to I-24 & Ft Campbell! - This home has been beautifully updated by the new owners. The kitchen has been remodeled with upgrades all the way around.



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
850 Fire Break Drive
850 Fire Break Drive, Clarksville, TN
850 Fire Break Drive Available 07/10/20 850 Fire Break Drive - 850 Fire Break Drive is located on a large corner lot in the Tylertown subdivision near I24 via Exit 1.



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
550 Oakmont Dr
550 Oakmont Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
550 Oakmont Dr Available 08/16/20 Cozy Ranch Home Minutes From Post - Adorable ranch home with tons of space! Enormous living room featuring tray ceilings, eat-in kitchen, and three comfortable bedrooms. Master bedroom offers a full master bathroom.



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
103 King Cole Drive
103 King Cole Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$875
1485 sqft
103 King Cole Drive Available 06/28/20 Charming Newly Renovated Home with Open Floor Plan and Hardwood Floors - Step Into This Quaint Renovated Home Showcasing Beautiful Hardwood Flooring In the Spacious Living Room, Dining Area and Galley Style



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1360 Francesca Drive
1360 Francesca Drive, Clarksville, TN
1360 Francesca Drive Available 07/22/20 Don't Wait! This One Won't Last Long.

June 2020 Clarksville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Clarksville Rent Report. Clarksville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clarksville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Clarksville Rent Report. Clarksville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clarksville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Clarksville rents increased slightly over the past month

Clarksville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Clarksville stand at $626 for a one-bedroom apartment and $803 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Clarksville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Clarksville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Clarksville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Clarksville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Clarksville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Clarksville's median two-bedroom rent of $803 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.4% increase in Clarksville.
    • While Clarksville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Clarksville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Clarksville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

