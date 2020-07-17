All apartments in Brentwood
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

810 Brentwood Point

810 Brentwood Pointe · (615) 307-7398
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

810 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, TN 37027

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1532 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!! Don't look past this 3b/2ba home in the Belle Arbor Community.This property features an open concept kitchen with large island, all kitchen appliances, laundry room w/ washer/dryer, large FENCED yard, and a 2-car attached garage! TEXT Ivanna at 615-293-5218 for more info. No Section 8. Pet friendly, max of 2, breed restrictions apply. *There is an additional $30/Mo Tenant Benefit Package Fee which includes Renters Insurance and Air Filters*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Brentwood Point have any available units?
810 Brentwood Point has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 810 Brentwood Point currently offering any rent specials?
810 Brentwood Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Brentwood Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Brentwood Point is pet friendly.
Does 810 Brentwood Point offer parking?
Yes, 810 Brentwood Point offers parking.
Does 810 Brentwood Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 Brentwood Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Brentwood Point have a pool?
No, 810 Brentwood Point does not have a pool.
Does 810 Brentwood Point have accessible units?
No, 810 Brentwood Point does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Brentwood Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Brentwood Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Brentwood Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Brentwood Point does not have units with air conditioning.
