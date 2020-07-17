810 Brentwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW!! Don't look past this 3b/2ba home in the Belle Arbor Community.This property features an open concept kitchen with large island, all kitchen appliances, laundry room w/ washer/dryer, large FENCED yard, and a 2-car attached garage! TEXT Ivanna at 615-293-5218 for more info. No Section 8. Pet friendly, max of 2, breed restrictions apply. *There is an additional $30/Mo Tenant Benefit Package Fee which includes Renters Insurance and Air Filters*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.