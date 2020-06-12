/
2 bedroom apartments
317 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brentwood, TN
18 Units Available
The Estates at Brentwood
570 Church St E, Brentwood, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1198 sqft
Right by I-65 and Old Hickory Blvd. A modern living community with a swimming pool, bocce court, and gym. Homes feature carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and extra storage throughout.
27 Units Available
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center
400 Centerview Drive, Brentwood, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1319 sqft
MODERN FLARE INTERWOVEN WITH CLASSIC DESIGN Tapestry is a distinct new experience in the art of living well. It's where style, street presence and convenience create a remarkable place to start and finish your day.
15 Units Available
The Landings of Brentwood
1505 Landings Dr, Brentwood, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1067 sqft
Quiet location, just minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, and fireplaces. Gym, tennis court, pool, and playground. Small pets welcome with fee.
1 Unit Available
815 Brentwood Pointe
815 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
2 bedroom near Cool Springs - Property Id: 249280 Great Condo in Excellent condition, convenient to I-65 and Cool Springs.
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood
68 Units Available
Venue at Cool Springs
1001 Midwood St, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1150 sqft
Garden-style community with designer finishes like granite countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Nashville and Cool Springs Galleria Shopping.
59 Units Available
IMT Cool Springs
101 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1201 sqft
Luxury community includes pool table, racquetball court, tennis court, wine room and gym. Units feature air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and fireplace. Just minutes from the heart of downtown Nashville.
36 Units Available
IMT at the Galleria
427 Nichol Mill Ln, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1109 sqft
Luxury apartments near shopping malls and I-65. One- and two-bedroom apartments around central courtyard with pool, outdoor kitchen, lounge and fire pits. Units have GE kitchen and laundry appliances. Internet cafe, many common social features.
11 Units Available
IMT Franklin Gateway
1116 Davenport Blvd, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1187 sqft
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Franklin Gateway's luxury apartments in Franklin, TN are conveniently located minutes from the I-840 and Nashville's most dynamic business district.
34 Units Available
Ashton Brook
100 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1225 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a fully equipped fitness studio and a dog park. Homes feature French doors, spacious closets and modern kitchens. Nashville is barely 20 minutes away.
18 Units Available
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1064 sqft
Contemporary Franklin apartments with air conditioning and carpets. Saltwater swimming pool, package-receiving services and business center. A short drive from Cool Springs Galleria and downtown Franklin. Close to I-65.
12 Units Available
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1232 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
Brentwood Trace
1 Unit Available
739 Fox Ridge Drive
739 Fox Ridge Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Nice Townhome in Brentwood - Available Now! Great location! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome! Layout features a living room and separate kitchen space with hardwood floor throughout. The full bathroom is located on second floor. Half bath downstairs.
1 Unit Available
6739 Sunnywood Dr
6739 Sunnywood Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1350 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN SUGAR VALLEY COMMUNITY - Beautiful townhome located in desirable Sugar Valley Place. Modern/New Appliances, 2 Story Unit, HOA Fees Included.
1 Unit Available
1823 Brentwood Pointe
1823 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1682 sqft
2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, conveniently located in the Cool Springs area. Deck, fireplace, stainless appliances, one car garage. One year lease and no pets. If important, please verify school system.
Brentwood Trace
1 Unit Available
721 Fox Ridge Dr
721 Fox Ridge Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1116 sqft
Total renovation. New hardwoods throughout, new tile, new granite, new paint, new HVAC, new appliances, new windows. Location, Location, Location. Tenant Occupied 24 hrs notice required.
1 Unit Available
1640 Brentwood Pointe
1640 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1492 sqft
This beautiful townhome may be rented furnished or unfurnished. Year lease preferred. Granite in kitchen, new microwave, laundry in unit.
1 Unit Available
1849 Brentwood Pointe
1849 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1584 sqft
Available for rent May 25. 2020. 1849 Brentwood Point, Franklin TN 37067. Large 2 br/ 2.
Results within 5 miles of Brentwood
30 Units Available
Allegro on Bell
1500 Brentridge Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
997 sqft
Apartment living is made easy, stylish, and comfortable at Allegro on Bell. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Antioch, TN, allow you to live out your days enjoying premier community amenities and convenient apartment features.
37 Units Available
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1150 sqft
Spacious homes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and plush carpets. This pet-friendly community has a saltwater pool, a clubhouse, and a fitness studio, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
Brittany Park
111 Units Available
The Anson
950 Brittany Park Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1158 sqft
You know Nashville. Now come discover The Anson – A Neighborhood South of Nashville. We’re close enough to see the bright lights and hear the steel guitars, yet just removed enough to provide the retreat you need from the hustle and bustle.
21 Units Available
Mallards Landing
4501 Packard Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1055 sqft
Mallards Landing Apartment Homes is your destination for exceptional living in Nashville! Just a stone’s throw from downtown Nashville, Mallards Landing is ideally located in the best city in the state.
77 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Bellevue
2828 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1099 sqft
Secure gated complex with beautiful views. Located south of Nashville, home of country music. Luxury apartments with bay windows and vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include two swimming pools, laundry service and a fitness center.
Brentwood Downs
26 Units Available
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
973 sqft
Loft and two-bedroom apartment homes in Nashville, just minutes from Maryland Farms, Cool Springs and Interstate 65. Private patio or balcony. Swimming pool with sundeck, picnic areas with built-in grills, and tennis courts.
Green Hills
60 Units Available
Vertis Green Hills
4000 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$3,399
1812 sqft
Located in the Green Hills Neighborhood, these luxury apartments offer one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings and crown molding, while the community offers a saltwater pool, fitness center, and sky lounge.
