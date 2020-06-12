/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:28 AM
239 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Brentwood, TN
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
27 Units Available
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center
400 Centerview Drive, Brentwood, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1319 sqft
MODERN FLARE INTERWOVEN WITH CLASSIC DESIGN Tapestry is a distinct new experience in the art of living well. It's where style, street presence and convenience create a remarkable place to start and finish your day.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
The Landings of Brentwood
1505 Landings Dr, Brentwood, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1067 sqft
Quiet location, just minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, and fireplaces. Gym, tennis court, pool, and playground. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
18 Units Available
The Estates at Brentwood
570 Church St E, Brentwood, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1198 sqft
Right by I-65 and Old Hickory Blvd. A modern living community with a swimming pool, bocce court, and gym. Homes feature carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and extra storage throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
34 Units Available
Ashton Brook
100 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1225 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a fully equipped fitness studio and a dog park. Homes feature French doors, spacious closets and modern kitchens. Nashville is barely 20 minutes away.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
19 Units Available
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1064 sqft
Contemporary Franklin apartments with air conditioning and carpets. Saltwater swimming pool, package-receiving services and business center. A short drive from Cool Springs Galleria and downtown Franklin. Close to I-65.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
69 Units Available
Venue at Cool Springs
1001 Midwood St, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1150 sqft
Garden-style community with designer finishes like granite countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Nashville and Cool Springs Galleria Shopping.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
59 Units Available
IMT Cool Springs
101 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1201 sqft
Luxury community includes pool table, racquetball court, tennis court, wine room and gym. Units feature air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and fireplace. Just minutes from the heart of downtown Nashville.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
39 Units Available
IMT at the Galleria
427 Nichol Mill Ln, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1109 sqft
Luxury apartments near shopping malls and I-65. One- and two-bedroom apartments around central courtyard with pool, outdoor kitchen, lounge and fire pits. Units have GE kitchen and laundry appliances. Internet cafe, many common social features.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
10 Units Available
IMT Franklin Gateway
1116 Davenport Blvd, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1187 sqft
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Franklin Gateway's luxury apartments in Franklin, TN are conveniently located minutes from the I-840 and Nashville's most dynamic business district.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1232 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1823 Brentwood Pointe
1823 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1682 sqft
2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, conveniently located in the Cool Springs area. Deck, fireplace, stainless appliances, one car garage. One year lease and no pets. If important, please verify school system.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Brentwood Trace
1 Unit Available
721 Fox Ridge Dr
721 Fox Ridge Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1116 sqft
Total renovation. New hardwoods throughout, new tile, new granite, new paint, new HVAC, new appliances, new windows. Location, Location, Location. Tenant Occupied 24 hrs notice required.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1640 Brentwood Pointe
1640 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1492 sqft
This beautiful townhome may be rented furnished or unfurnished. Year lease preferred. Granite in kitchen, new microwave, laundry in unit.
1 of 5
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
6739 Sunnywood Dr
6739 Sunnywood Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1350 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN SUGAR VALLEY COMMUNITY - Beautiful townhome located in desirable Sugar Valley Place. Modern/New Appliances, 2 Story Unit, HOA Fees Included.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1849 Brentwood Pointe
1849 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1584 sqft
Available for rent May 25. 2020. 1849 Brentwood Point, Franklin TN 37067. Large 2 br/ 2.
Results within 5 miles of Brentwood
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
37 Units Available
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1150 sqft
Spacious homes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and plush carpets. This pet-friendly community has a saltwater pool, a clubhouse, and a fitness studio, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Brittany Park
111 Units Available
The Anson
950 Brittany Park Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1158 sqft
You know Nashville. Now come discover The Anson – A Neighborhood South of Nashville. We’re close enough to see the bright lights and hear the steel guitars, yet just removed enough to provide the retreat you need from the hustle and bustle.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Arbors of Brentwood
100 Brentwood Pl, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1061 sqft
Luxury resort-style living with three pools, a cyber cafe, tennis courts, and fitness facility. Apartment amenities include spacious closets, fitted kitchens, private balconies and patios. Close to Radnor Lake State Park and I-65.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Mallards Landing
4501 Packard Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1055 sqft
Mallards Landing Apartment Homes is your destination for exceptional living in Nashville! Just a stone’s throw from downtown Nashville, Mallards Landing is ideally located in the best city in the state.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
32 Units Available
Dwell at McEwen
100 Reliance Dr, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1202 sqft
Ultra-modern community with two 24-hour fitness centers, a saltwater pool and 10-foot ceilings. Apartments offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets with lots of storage. On-site yoga and parking.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
32 Units Available
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1219 sqft
In southeast Nashville with easy access to I-24. The community amenities include weekly aerobics classes, two pools, and a dog park. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature nine-foot ceilings, laundry connections, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
18 Units Available
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1101 sqft
Charming community minutes from historic downtown Franklin. Updates in the units include modern appliances, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
Whetstone Flats
1430 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1157 sqft
Modern move-in-ready homes with fireplaces, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities. Recently renovated. Dog park, media room and bike storage. A short drive from downtown Nashville.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
90 Units Available
Harpeth Square Apartments
159 1st Avenue North, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1249 sqft
Our leasing office is now open and we have homes ready for immediate move in! We are operating as normal and would love to have you call or stop by today for a tour! Nestled inside Historic Downtown Franklin along the Harpeth River, Harpeth Square
