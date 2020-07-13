/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 PM
114 Apartments for rent in Brentwood, TN with pool
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
17 Units Available
The Estates at Brentwood
570 Church St E, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,316
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1407 sqft
Right by I-65 and Old Hickory Blvd. A modern living community with a swimming pool, bocce court, and gym. Homes feature carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and extra storage throughout.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
31 Units Available
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center
400 Centerview Drive, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,275
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1319 sqft
MODERN FLARE INTERWOVEN WITH CLASSIC DESIGN Tapestry is a distinct new experience in the art of living well. It's where style, street presence and convenience create a remarkable place to start and finish your day.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
The Landings of Brentwood
1505 Landings Dr, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,209
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1067 sqft
Quiet location, just minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, and fireplaces. Gym, tennis court, pool, and playground. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
$
13 Units Available
Brentwood Highland Apartments
The Views of Brentwood
249 Plum Nelly Cir, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,189
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1391 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Views of Brentwood in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
517 Brentwood Point
517 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1094 sqft
This home is professionally managed by The Verdei Group. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing features through Rently.com by searching the street address of your preferred home.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
8210 Moores Ln
8210 Moores Lane, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$6,700
4800 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED 4 bedroom with bonus room and POOL. Yard and Pool maintenance included. Lovely screened in porch with TV overlooking garden.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1120 Brentwood Pt
1120 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,870
1857 sqft
Perfect location-Cool Springs area. Fresh paint, stainless stell appl, new counter tops and backsplash-HWD in LR, Den and Kitchen. 4th bedroom in bonus room upstairs. Den w/vaulted ceiling. NO PETS-NO SMOKING. Community pool and tennis courts.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
5 Carmel Ln
5 Carmel Lane, Brentwood, TN
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
8483 sqft
Stunning Renovations in this executive home. Come and see this gorgeous home in the 24 hour guard gated Brentwood community of the Governors Club. Gorgeous exterior that has been recently repainted and numerous renovations throughout!
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
508 Brentwood Pt
508 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1857 sqft
Fresh paint! Great floor plan with all bedrooms on the main level and a bonus room up, that is perfect for an office or playroom. Execellent Brentwood location near the Cool Springs Mall and I 65. Spend your summer by the pool!
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
306 Shadow Creek Dr
306 Shadow Creek Drive, Brentwood, TN
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3574 sqft
Modern open living, updated, grate location 5 bedroom 4 bathroom in Shadow Creek, available August 15. Short drive to I65 and I24, Coolspring Mall, Nashville. Hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, open living areas, tall ceilings.
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2 Sawgrass Ln
2 Sawgrass Lane, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
5195 sqft
This great home has gorgeous living spaces inside and outside with 471 square feet of covered patios with an outdoor fireplace perfect for entertaining! There is also a great 2nd story balcony as well.
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
65 Units Available
IMT Cool Springs
101 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1449 sqft
Luxury community includes pool table, racquetball court, tennis court, wine room and gym. Units feature air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and fireplace. Just minutes from the heart of downtown Nashville.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
27 Units Available
IMT at the Galleria
427 Nichol Mill Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1109 sqft
Luxury apartments near shopping malls and I-65. One- and two-bedroom apartments around central courtyard with pool, outdoor kitchen, lounge and fire pits. Units have GE kitchen and laundry appliances. Internet cafe, many common social features.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
11 Units Available
IMT Franklin Gateway
1116 Davenport Blvd, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,265
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Franklin Gateway's luxury apartments in Franklin, TN are conveniently located minutes from the I-840 and Nashville's most dynamic business district.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
20 Units Available
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,380
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1440 sqft
Contemporary Franklin apartments with air conditioning and carpets. Saltwater swimming pool, package-receiving services and business center. A short drive from Cool Springs Galleria and downtown Franklin. Close to I-65.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
50 Units Available
Venue at Cool Springs
1001 Midwood St, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,303
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1372 sqft
Garden-style community with designer finishes like granite countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Nashville and Cool Springs Galleria Shopping.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
34 Units Available
Ashton Brook
100 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1430 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a fully equipped fitness studio and a dog park. Homes feature French doors, spacious closets and modern kitchens. Nashville is barely 20 minutes away.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,189
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1232 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Creek Park
116 Holt Branch Ct
116 Holt Br, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3679 sqft
Lovely large 3,690 sq ft family home in the desired location of Stone Creek Park with a convenient drive to many shops, restaurants, and grocery stores.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Trace
5872 Brentwood Trace
5872 Brentwood Trace, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1116 sqft
Townhouse Condo with fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, eat in kitchen,stove, refrigerator & dishwasher furnished Pool & Club house, No pets, sq ft. approx.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2108 Sister Ct
2108 Sister Ct, Nolensville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2408 sqft
Nice 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths large home with high ceiling family room, formal living and dinin g, great kitchen and 2 car garage. Private level backyard with irrigation system. Community Pool, Wonderful Schools.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
7531 Kemberton Ct.
7531 Kemberton Court, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1744 sqft
Fabulous end unit condo. Hardwoods on entire main floor, on stairs & bonus. Master on main. All kitchen appliances provided, plus washer dryer. NO Pets. NON-smoking $250 dep plus first & last rent. app req.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
214 Pennystone Cir
214 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2473 sqft
Gated Community with POOL and trail to adjacent Smith Park & connected to biking/walking paths all the way to Crocket Park & Concord Road! Townhome w/ 4 bdrms & 3.5 baths.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Trace
739 Fox Ridge Drive
739 Fox Ridge Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1116 sqft
Available Now! Great location! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome! Layout features a living room and separate kitchen space with hardwood floor throughout. The full bathroom is located on second floor. Half bath downstairs.
Similar Pages
Brentwood 1 BedroomsBrentwood 2 BedroomsBrentwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrentwood 3 BedroomsBrentwood Accessible ApartmentsBrentwood Apartments with Balcony
Brentwood Apartments with GarageBrentwood Apartments with GymBrentwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrentwood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrentwood Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TN