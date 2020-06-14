Apartment List
242 Apartments for rent in Brentwood, TN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brentwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
16 Units Available
The Estates at Brentwood
570 Church St E, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,286
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1407 sqft
Right by I-65 and Old Hickory Blvd. A modern living community with a swimming pool, bocce court, and gym. Homes feature carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and extra storage throughout.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
The Landings of Brentwood
1505 Landings Dr, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,160
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1067 sqft
Quiet location, just minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, and fireplaces. Gym, tennis court, pool, and playground. Small pets welcome with fee.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1510 Kemah Ct
1510 Kemah Court, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2386 sqft
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
815 Brentwood Pointe
815 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
2 bedroom near Cool Springs - Property Id: 249280 Great Condo in Excellent condition, convenient to I-65 and Cool Springs.
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
34 Units Available
Ashton Brook
100 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,062
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1430 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a fully equipped fitness studio and a dog park. Homes feature French doors, spacious closets and modern kitchens. Nashville is barely 20 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
66 Units Available
Venue at Cool Springs
1001 Midwood St, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,144
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1372 sqft
Garden-style community with designer finishes like granite countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Nashville and Cool Springs Galleria Shopping.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,191
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1232 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
35 Units Available
IMT at the Galleria
427 Nichol Mill Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,185
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1109 sqft
Luxury apartments near shopping malls and I-65. One- and two-bedroom apartments around central courtyard with pool, outdoor kitchen, lounge and fire pits. Units have GE kitchen and laundry appliances. Internet cafe, many common social features.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
17 Units Available
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,355
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1440 sqft
Contemporary Franklin apartments with air conditioning and carpets. Saltwater swimming pool, package-receiving services and business center. A short drive from Cool Springs Galleria and downtown Franklin. Close to I-65.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
8 Units Available
IMT Franklin Gateway
1116 Davenport Blvd, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Franklin Gateway's luxury apartments in Franklin, TN are conveniently located minutes from the I-840 and Nashville's most dynamic business district.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Brentwood Trace
1 Unit Available
739 Fox Ridge Drive
739 Fox Ridge Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Nice Townhome in Brentwood - Available Now! Great location! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome! Layout features a living room and separate kitchen space with hardwood floor throughout. The full bathroom is located on second floor. Half bath downstairs.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Mountainview
1 Unit Available
1335 Wexford Downs Lane
1335 Wexford Downs Lane, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3481 sqft
Available 07/01/20 4 BR/ 2.5 Bath Home in Beautiful Winfield Park - Property Id: 294396 This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in the quiet community of Winfield Park and is available to rent ASAP.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8253 Rossi Rd
8253 Rossi Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1645 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area has carpet throughout, with hardwood flooring in the kitchen. On the main floor you will find a spacious living room.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5547 Prada Dr.
5547 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2309 sqft
OVERSIZED 4 BEDROOM BRENTWOOD TOWNHOUSE IN A PARK LIKE SETTING - Nestled in the High Point community with a park like setting, this newer construction townhouse offers over 2,300 square feet that includes 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3731 Shane Point Pl
3731 Shane Point Pl, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1370 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Highland Creek! The main living area has carpet flooring, and the bedrooms have carpet flooring as well.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
328 Pennystone Circle
328 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2500 sqft
328 Pennystone Circle Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Avalon Subdivision, Gated Community w Pool and Playground - Well maintained home in Avalon Subdivision which is a Gated Community in Franklin.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Seven Springs
1 Unit Available
5606 Cloverland Dr 107
5606 Cloverland Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1900 sqft
Unit 107 Available 06/01/20 President's Reserve Townhouse - Property Id: 252991 Ideal location! Only Half a mile down from the I-65 Old Hickory exit, and just a few miles from I-24 Bell Road.
Results within 5 miles of Brentwood
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
30 Units Available
Allegro on Bell
1500 Brentridge Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
997 sqft
Apartment living is made easy, stylish, and comfortable at Allegro on Bell. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Antioch, TN, allow you to live out your days enjoying premier community amenities and convenient apartment features.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
78 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Bellevue
2828 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,076
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1316 sqft
Secure gated complex with beautiful views. Located south of Nashville, home of country music. Luxury apartments with bay windows and vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include two swimming pools, laundry service and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Brentwood Downs
25 Units Available
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,086
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
973 sqft
Loft and two-bedroom apartment homes in Nashville, just minutes from Maryland Farms, Cool Springs and Interstate 65. Private patio or balcony. Swimming pool with sundeck, picnic areas with built-in grills, and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
22 Units Available
Whetstone Flats
1430 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,227
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1395 sqft
Modern move-in-ready homes with fireplaces, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities. Recently renovated. Dog park, media room and bike storage. A short drive from downtown Nashville.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
11 Units Available
Ashton at Harding
4700 Humber Dr #2, Nashville, TN
Studio
$883
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1144 sqft
A tranquil community just a short drive to area shops and restaurants. Near public transportation. On-site amenities include a pool, laundry facility, picnic area and green space. Each home offers a balcony and plush carpeting.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
19 Units Available
Hillmeade Apartment Homes
6800 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,367
1803 sqft
The Belle Forest Shopping Center and Bellevue Valley Plaza are just minutes from this community. Apartments feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry. There's an on-site fitness center and pool for residents to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
5 Units Available
Sussex Downs
1125 Magnolia Dr, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1089 sqft
Good location near shops and entertainment. On-site laundry facilities, a playground, a pool, and grilling area. Spacious apartments featuring full kitchens, larger closets, and beautiful cabinetry.
City Guide for Brentwood, TN

As far as I can see is Nashville skyline / underneath it all, you yourself are free / floating high above the Nashville skyline." (-- Dishwalla, "Nashville")

You can feel free as a bird above the Tennessee sky in Brentwood, an suburb just south of Nashville. With a population quickly nearing 40,000, the Williamson County burg is a town in and of its own rights at this point, and the Nashville skyline is not too far away. Brentwood is the spot where local professional athletes for the Predators and Titans make their homes. It is next door to most of the country stars and a few actors and models as well. Who needs Hollywood? Maybe you'll end up neighbors with Little Jimmy Dickens or supermodel Niki Taylor. Not likely, unless you're willing to spend a few mil on your home. You will, however, see them shopping for groceries at Kroger or buying a throw pillow at Target. It'll happen. When it does, though, make like a local and act like they're just regular folk and ignore them. Never ask for their autograph. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Brentwood, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brentwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

