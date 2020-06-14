233 Apartments for rent in Brentwood, TN with garage
You can feel free as a bird above the Tennessee sky in Brentwood, an suburb just south of Nashville. With a population quickly nearing 40,000, the Williamson County burg is a town in and of its own rights at this point, and the Nashville skyline is not too far away. Brentwood is the spot where local professional athletes for the Predators and Titans make their homes. It is next door to most of the country stars and a few actors and models as well. Who needs Hollywood? Maybe you'll end up neighbors with Little Jimmy Dickens or supermodel Niki Taylor. Not likely, unless you're willing to spend a few mil on your home. You will, however, see them shopping for groceries at Kroger or buying a throw pillow at Target. It'll happen. When it does, though, make like a local and act like they're just regular folk and ignore them. Never ask for their autograph. See more
Brentwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.