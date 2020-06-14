Apartment List
233 Apartments for rent in Brentwood, TN with garage

Brentwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ...
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
The Estates at Brentwood
570 Church St E, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,289
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1407 sqft
Right by I-65 and Old Hickory Blvd. A modern living community with a swimming pool, bocce court, and gym. Homes feature carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and extra storage throughout.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center
400 Centerview Drive, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,140
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1319 sqft
MODERN FLARE INTERWOVEN WITH CLASSIC DESIGN Tapestry is a distinct new experience in the art of living well. It's where style, street presence and convenience create a remarkable place to start and finish your day.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1110 Lipscomb Dr
1110 Lipscomb Drive, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2300 sqft
Unique Property Code: QZ1110- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty *Property requires a minimum 600 credit score (averaged

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1615 Valle Verde Dr
1615 Valle Verde Drive, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
6250 sqft
Must see to appreciate....

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1487 Kellywood Drive
1487 Kellywood Drive, Brentwood, TN
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
4306 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 full & 2 1/2 bath home. Formal dining room, family room, study, stainless appliances, great yard, back yard fenced, screened in back porch, fireplace and 3 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9305 Coxboro Dr
9305 Coxboro Drive, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
3080 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths, formal dining room, study, family room & rec. room. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave provided. Beautiful yard with deck plus a 3 car garage. Two year lease.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1604 Kendale Ct
1604 Kendale Court, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
4080 sqft
Beautiful, fine finishes & upgrades thruout, hardwoods on the main, granite, stainless steel, gas cook top, master w/jetted tub, suite off covered porch, 8-ft interior doors, built ins, central vac & a library/office!! 3-car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1510 Kemah Ct
1510 Kemah Court, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2386 sqft
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
34 Units Available
Ashton Brook
100 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,062
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1430 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a fully equipped fitness studio and a dog park. Homes feature French doors, spacious closets and modern kitchens. Nashville is barely 20 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,191
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1232 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
66 Units Available
Venue at Cool Springs
1001 Midwood St, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,144
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1372 sqft
Garden-style community with designer finishes like granite countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Nashville and Cool Springs Galleria Shopping.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
62 Units Available
IMT Cool Springs
101 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1449 sqft
Luxury community includes pool table, racquetball court, tennis court, wine room and gym. Units feature air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and fireplace. Just minutes from the heart of downtown Nashville.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
36 Units Available
IMT at the Galleria
427 Nichol Mill Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1115 sqft
Luxury apartments near shopping malls and I-65. One- and two-bedroom apartments around central courtyard with pool, outdoor kitchen, lounge and fire pits. Units have GE kitchen and laundry appliances. Internet cafe, many common social features.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
9 Units Available
IMT Franklin Gateway
1116 Davenport Blvd, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Franklin Gateway's luxury apartments in Franklin, TN are conveniently located minutes from the I-840 and Nashville's most dynamic business district.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5566 Prada Dr
5566 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
828 sqft
Three story townhome off Nolensville Rd., just north of Concord Rd. in Brentwood. Four bedroom, three and half bath with a two car garage. Close to Kroger, Publix, Starbucks, McDonald's and more. Available July 1, 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8036 Mandan Dr
8036 Mandan Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1838 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1823 Brentwood Pointe
1823 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1682 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, conveniently located in the Cool Springs area. Deck, fireplace, stainless appliances, one car garage. One year lease and no pets. If important, please verify school system.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8512 Calistoga Way
8512 Calistoga Way, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1591 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bath towhnouse w/ open floor plan downstairs including eat-in kitchen and access to back patio. Master w/ separate shower and tub, walk-in closet. Laundry room up with washer/dryer connections. One car garage, lawn care included. No pets.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1339 Moher Blvd
1339 Moher Boulevard, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2219 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Live in the heart of Cool Springs minutes to I-65 and numerous restaurants and shopping. Top convenience! Sought-after schools and community.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Brownstone
1 Unit Available
5204 Almadale Cir
5204 Almadale Circle, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3360 sqft
Rare 3 car side entry garage, gorgeous kitchen cabinetry w/granite & wine fridge, open to 2-story great room, irrigation, water softener, low E-windows, private 17x14 TREX deck plus 14x12 patio.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Holt Woods
1 Unit Available
3504 Cobble
3504 Cobble Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1450 sqft
Lovely One-Level Home. 3BD, 2BA. Open floor plan Dining and LR combo. Deck. Vaulted Ceilings in LR, Gas FP..SS Appliances. Large Master closet. Newer countertops, carpet, vinyl. 2-Car garage. Convenient to Brentwood and I-65.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5560 Prada Drive
5560 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1796 sqft
If you're looking for a town house in Brentwood with a ton of space, look no further! This 4 bed 3.5 bath home is the perfect spacious retreat from the daily grind.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5547 Prada Dr.
5547 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2309 sqft
OVERSIZED 4 BEDROOM BRENTWOOD TOWNHOUSE IN A PARK LIKE SETTING - Nestled in the High Point community with a park like setting, this newer construction townhouse offers over 2,300 square feet that includes 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3731 Shane Point Pl
3731 Shane Point Pl, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1370 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Highland Creek! The main living area has carpet flooring, and the bedrooms have carpet flooring as well.
City Guide for Brentwood, TN

As far as I can see is Nashville skyline / underneath it all, you yourself are free / floating high above the Nashville skyline." (-- Dishwalla, "Nashville")

You can feel free as a bird above the Tennessee sky in Brentwood, an suburb just south of Nashville. With a population quickly nearing 40,000, the Williamson County burg is a town in and of its own rights at this point, and the Nashville skyline is not too far away. Brentwood is the spot where local professional athletes for the Predators and Titans make their homes. It is next door to most of the country stars and a few actors and models as well. Who needs Hollywood? Maybe you'll end up neighbors with Little Jimmy Dickens or supermodel Niki Taylor. Not likely, unless you're willing to spend a few mil on your home. You will, however, see them shopping for groceries at Kroger or buying a throw pillow at Target. It'll happen. When it does, though, make like a local and act like they're just regular folk and ignore them. Never ask for their autograph. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Brentwood, TN

Brentwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

