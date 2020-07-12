Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:21 PM

129 Apartments for rent in Brentwood, TN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brentwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
The Estates at Brentwood
570 Church St E, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,316
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1407 sqft
Right by I-65 and Old Hickory Blvd. A modern living community with a swimming pool, bocce court, and gym. Homes feature carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and extra storage throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
31 Units Available
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center
400 Centerview Drive, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,275
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1319 sqft
MODERN FLARE INTERWOVEN WITH CLASSIC DESIGN Tapestry is a distinct new experience in the art of living well. It's where style, street presence and convenience create a remarkable place to start and finish your day.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
The Landings of Brentwood
1505 Landings Dr, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,209
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1067 sqft
Quiet location, just minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, and fireplaces. Gym, tennis court, pool, and playground. Small pets welcome with fee.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
13 Units Available
Brentwood Highland Apartments
The Views of Brentwood
249 Plum Nelly Cir, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,189
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1391 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Views of Brentwood in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
810 Brentwood Point
810 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1532 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! Don't look past this 3b/2ba home in the Belle Arbor Community.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1510 Kemah Ct
1510 Kemah Court, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2386 sqft
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5006 W Concord Rd
5006 West Concord Road, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2398 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5006 W Concord Rd Available 08/01/20 Convenient Ranch house - Walkthrough Video Available! Great house on a great lot. 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. Ranch house with nearly a full basement/garage. Great sloping lot that is right off Franklin Rd.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1615 Valle Verde Dr
1615 Valle Verde Drive, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
6250 sqft
Must see to appreciate....

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9305 Coxboro Dr
9305 Coxboro Drive, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
3080 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths, formal dining room, study, family room & rec. room. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave provided. Beautiful yard with deck plus a 3 car garage. Two year lease.
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,380
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1440 sqft
Contemporary Franklin apartments with air conditioning and carpets. Saltwater swimming pool, package-receiving services and business center. A short drive from Cool Springs Galleria and downtown Franklin. Close to I-65.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
51 Units Available
Venue at Cool Springs
1001 Midwood St, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,303
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1372 sqft
Garden-style community with designer finishes like granite countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Nashville and Cool Springs Galleria Shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
65 Units Available
IMT Cool Springs
101 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1449 sqft
Luxury community includes pool table, racquetball court, tennis court, wine room and gym. Units feature air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and fireplace. Just minutes from the heart of downtown Nashville.
Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
11 Units Available
IMT Franklin Gateway
1116 Davenport Blvd, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,270
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Franklin Gateway's luxury apartments in Franklin, TN are conveniently located minutes from the I-840 and Nashville's most dynamic business district.
Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
29 Units Available
IMT at the Galleria
427 Nichol Mill Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,185
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1109 sqft
Luxury apartments near shopping malls and I-65. One- and two-bedroom apartments around central courtyard with pool, outdoor kitchen, lounge and fire pits. Units have GE kitchen and laundry appliances. Internet cafe, many common social features.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
Ashton Brook
100 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1430 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a fully equipped fitness studio and a dog park. Homes feature French doors, spacious closets and modern kitchens. Nashville is barely 20 minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,189
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1232 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8620 Altesse Way
8620 Altess Way, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1574 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Bedford Forrest. The main living area has hardwood flooring and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8253 Rossi Rd
8253 Rossi Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1645 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - Take a virtual tour right now! >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qnvyDyjAjaR This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8532 Calistoga Way
8532 Calistoga Way, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1573 sqft
8532 Calistoga Way Available 07/15/20 Spacious Townhouse - Spacious 3/2.5 townhouse for rent in Villas of Concord Place. One-car garage, patio. $400 pet fee for first pet; $200 pet fee for subsequent pets (per owner). 35# weight limit.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
214 Pennystone Cir
214 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2473 sqft
Gated Community with POOL and trail to adjacent Smith Park & connected to biking/walking paths all the way to Crocket Park & Concord Road! Townhome w/ 4 bdrms & 3.5 baths.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2108 Sister Ct
2108 Sister Ct, Nolensville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2408 sqft
Nice 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths large home with high ceiling family room, formal living and dinin g, great kitchen and 2 car garage. Private level backyard with irrigation system. Community Pool, Wonderful Schools.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Holt Woods
3504 Cobble
3504 Cobble Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1450 sqft
Lovely One-Level Home. 3BD, 2BA. Open floor plan Dining and LR combo. Deck. Vaulted Ceilings in LR, Gas FP..SS Appliances. Large Master closet. Newer countertops, carpet, vinyl. 2-Car garage. Convenient to Brentwood and I-65.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brenton Park
116 Carriage Ct
116 Carriage Court, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2104 sqft
3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse w/ Garage - Amazing Fredericksburg condo in prime location! Close proximity to shopping and scenic Park with quiet and private views of common area. Updated features include new SS appliances, upgraded flooring.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6739 Sunnywood Dr
6739 Sunnywood Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN SUGAR VALLEY COMMUNITY - Beautiful townhome located in desirable Sugar Valley Place. Modern/New Appliances, 2 Story Unit, HOA Fees Included.
City Guide for Brentwood, TN

As far as I can see is Nashville skyline / underneath it all, you yourself are free / floating high above the Nashville skyline." (-- Dishwalla, "Nashville")

You can feel free as a bird above the Tennessee sky in Brentwood, an suburb just south of Nashville. With a population quickly nearing 40,000, the Williamson County burg is a town in and of its own rights at this point, and the Nashville skyline is not too far away. Brentwood is the spot where local professional athletes for the Predators and Titans make their homes. It is next door to most of the country stars and a few actors and models as well. Who needs Hollywood? Maybe you'll end up neighbors with Little Jimmy Dickens or supermodel Niki Taylor. Not likely, unless you're willing to spend a few mil on your home. You will, however, see them shopping for groceries at Kroger or buying a throw pillow at Target. It'll happen. When it does, though, make like a local and act like they're just regular folk and ignore them. Never ask for their autograph. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Brentwood, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brentwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

