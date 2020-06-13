Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

148 Apartments for rent in Brentwood, TN with balcony

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center
400 Centerview Drive, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,140
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1310 sqft
MODERN FLARE INTERWOVEN WITH CLASSIC DESIGN Tapestry is a distinct new experience in the art of living well. It's where style, street presence and convenience create a remarkable place to start and finish your day.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Landings of Brentwood
1505 Landings Dr, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,211
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1067 sqft
Quiet location, just minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, and fireplaces. Gym, tennis court, pool, and playground. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
The Estates at Brentwood
570 Church St E, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,292
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1407 sqft
Right by I-65 and Old Hickory Blvd. A modern living community with a swimming pool, bocce court, and gym. Homes feature carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and extra storage throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1291 Bridgeton Park
1291 Bridgeton Park Drive, Brentwood, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,898
4820 sqft
Luxurious Home with lots of Upgrades, deck, fence, hardwoods, Master Down, 2-Story Great Rm, Eat-In-Kitchen, Dbl Ovens, Fully Finished Basement, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Included, Award Winning Brentwood Schools. Available July 1, 2020

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8210 Moores Ln
8210 Moores Lane, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
4800 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED 4 bedroom with bonus room and POOL. Lovely screened in porch and garden. Very private, with every amenity, interstate, restaurants, shopping and dining MINUTES AWAY! Owner/agent.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5 Carmel Ln
5 Carmel Lane, Brentwood, TN
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
8483 sqft
Stunning Renovations in this executive home. Come and see this gorgeous home in the 24 hour guard gated Brentwood community of the Governors Club. Gorgeous exterior that has been recently repainted and numerous renovations throughout!

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
83 Governors Way
83 Governors Way, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$5,300
3961 sqft
Beautiful, executive home in The Governors Club Golf Club community which has a neighborhood pool, club pool, tennis courts, stocked fishing ponds, exercise facilities, and more! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, master suite

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1487 Kellywood Drive
1487 Kellywood Drive, Brentwood, TN
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
4306 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 full & 2 1/2 bath home. Formal dining room, family room, study, stainless appliances, great yard, back yard fenced, screened in back porch, fireplace and 3 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9305 Coxboro Dr
9305 Coxboro Drive, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
3080 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths, formal dining room, study, family room & rec. room. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave provided. Beautiful yard with deck plus a 3 car garage. Two year lease.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
508 Brentwood Pt
508 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1857 sqft
Fresh paint! Great floor plan with all bedrooms on the main level and a bonus room up, that is perfect for an office or playroom. Execellent Brentwood location near the Cool Springs Mall and I 65. Spend your summer by the pool!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
187 Forest Trail
187 Forest Trail, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2196 sqft
Williamson County- Peaceful Neighborhood w/ no through traffic. Updated Kitchen and HVAC system. Country living in walking distance to stores and restaurants. Large deck. Private backyard on acre lot.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1604 Kendale Ct
1604 Kendale Court, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
4080 sqft
Beautiful, fine finishes & upgrades thruout, hardwoods on the main, granite, stainless steel, gas cook top, master w/jetted tub, suite off covered porch, 8-ft interior doors, built ins, central vac & a library/office!! 3-car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1510 Kemah Ct
1510 Kemah Court, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2386 sqft
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
815 Brentwood Pointe
815 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
2 bedroom near Cool Springs - Property Id: 249280 Great Condo in Excellent condition, convenient to I-65 and Cool Springs.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1110 Lipscomb Dr
1110 Lipscomb Drive, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2300 sqft
Unique Property Code: QZ1110- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty *Property requires a minimum 600 credit score (averaged
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Ashton Brook
100 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,062
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1430 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a fully equipped fitness studio and a dog park. Homes feature French doors, spacious closets and modern kitchens. Nashville is barely 20 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,134
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,166
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1232 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,330
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1440 sqft
Contemporary Franklin apartments with air conditioning and carpets. Saltwater swimming pool, package-receiving services and business center. A short drive from Cool Springs Galleria and downtown Franklin. Close to I-65.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
67 Units Available
Venue at Cool Springs
1001 Midwood St, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,144
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1372 sqft
Garden-style community with designer finishes like granite countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Nashville and Cool Springs Galleria Shopping.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
59 Units Available
IMT Cool Springs
101 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1449 sqft
Luxury community includes pool table, racquetball court, tennis court, wine room and gym. Units feature air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and fireplace. Just minutes from the heart of downtown Nashville.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
36 Units Available
IMT at the Galleria
427 Nichol Mill Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1109 sqft
Luxury apartments near shopping malls and I-65. One- and two-bedroom apartments around central courtyard with pool, outdoor kitchen, lounge and fire pits. Units have GE kitchen and laundry appliances. Internet cafe, many common social features.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
11 Units Available
IMT Franklin Gateway
1116 Davenport Blvd, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Franklin Gateway's luxury apartments in Franklin, TN are conveniently located minutes from the I-840 and Nashville's most dynamic business district.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5559 Prada
5559 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1779 sqft
2 master sized beds up, each w/full bath. Finished flex/office/bonus or 3rd bedroom in basement w3rd /full bath. Stainless/granite/hardwoods in the kitchen. Ideal set up for roommates or au pair suite.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8201 Lenox Creekside Dr
8201 Lenox Creekside Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
761 sqft
Beautiful condo with lovely views from private balcony! Bright and light home. Hardwoods in living and kitchen areas. Spacious walk-in closet. Peaceful, serene community beside creek with lots of trees. Close to grocery stores & restaurants
City Guide for Brentwood, TN

As far as I can see is Nashville skyline / underneath it all, you yourself are free / floating high above the Nashville skyline." (-- Dishwalla, "Nashville")

You can feel free as a bird above the Tennessee sky in Brentwood, an suburb just south of Nashville. With a population quickly nearing 40,000, the Williamson County burg is a town in and of its own rights at this point, and the Nashville skyline is not too far away. Brentwood is the spot where local professional athletes for the Predators and Titans make their homes. It is next door to most of the country stars and a few actors and models as well. Who needs Hollywood? Maybe you'll end up neighbors with Little Jimmy Dickens or supermodel Niki Taylor. Not likely, unless you're willing to spend a few mil on your home. You will, however, see them shopping for groceries at Kroger or buying a throw pillow at Target. It'll happen. When it does, though, make like a local and act like they're just regular folk and ignore them. Never ask for their autograph. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Brentwood, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Brentwood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

