/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM
128 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Brentwood, TN
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
The Estates at Brentwood
570 Church St E, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,316
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1407 sqft
Right by I-65 and Old Hickory Blvd. A modern living community with a swimming pool, bocce court, and gym. Homes feature carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and extra storage throughout.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center
400 Centerview Drive, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,275
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1319 sqft
MODERN FLARE INTERWOVEN WITH CLASSIC DESIGN Tapestry is a distinct new experience in the art of living well. It's where style, street presence and convenience create a remarkable place to start and finish your day.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Landings of Brentwood
1505 Landings Dr, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,209
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1067 sqft
Quiet location, just minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, and fireplaces. Gym, tennis court, pool, and playground. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
$
13 Units Available
Brentwood Highland Apartments
The Views of Brentwood
249 Plum Nelly Cir, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,189
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1391 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Views of Brentwood in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1089 Holly Tree Farms Rd
1089 Holly Tree Farms Road, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2796 sqft
Primary bedroom down plus three bedrooms and bonus up * Hardwoods on main level * Dine-in kitchen with built-in home desk with storage on both sides * Fenced back with screened-in deck * Yard care included in the rent.
1 of 1
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
810 Brentwood Point
810 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1532 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! Don't look past this 3b/2ba home in the Belle Arbor Community.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1402 Knox Valley Road
1402 Knox Valley Dr, Brentwood, TN
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2369 sqft
Gorgeous one level brick ranch home! - Excellent location, near Cool Springs, and a short drive to downtown Nashville. Updated kitchen with granite, tile, and stainless steel appliances, Custom tile zero entry glass shower in Master Bathroom.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1510 Kemah Ct
1510 Kemah Court, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2386 sqft
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5006 W Concord Rd
5006 West Concord Road, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2398 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5006 W Concord Rd Available 08/01/20 Convenient Ranch house - Walkthrough Video Available! Great house on a great lot. 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. Ranch house with nearly a full basement/garage. Great sloping lot that is right off Franklin Rd.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
9305 Coxboro Dr
9305 Coxboro Drive, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
3080 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths, formal dining room, study, family room & rec. room. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave provided. Beautiful yard with deck plus a 3 car garage. Two year lease.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
8236 Moores Ln
8236 Moores Lane, Brentwood, TN
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
5160 sqft
Location! Beautiful 5 BR, All Brick Home. Master BR Down! Hardwoods Throughout, Huge Rec Room, Large Built-in Fish Tank, Master Suite With Double Vanities, Stainless Steel Appliances, Finished Basement with Full Bar/Studio/Game Area.
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2 Sawgrass Ln
2 Sawgrass Lane, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
5195 sqft
This great home has gorgeous living spaces inside and outside with 471 square feet of covered patios with an outdoor fireplace perfect for entertaining! There is also a great 2nd story balcony as well.
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
50 Units Available
Venue at Cool Springs
1001 Midwood St, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,303
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1372 sqft
Garden-style community with designer finishes like granite countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Nashville and Cool Springs Galleria Shopping.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,380
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1440 sqft
Contemporary Franklin apartments with air conditioning and carpets. Saltwater swimming pool, package-receiving services and business center. A short drive from Cool Springs Galleria and downtown Franklin. Close to I-65.
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
65 Units Available
IMT Cool Springs
101 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1449 sqft
Luxury community includes pool table, racquetball court, tennis court, wine room and gym. Units feature air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and fireplace. Just minutes from the heart of downtown Nashville.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
11 Units Available
IMT Franklin Gateway
1116 Davenport Blvd, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,270
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Franklin Gateway's luxury apartments in Franklin, TN are conveniently located minutes from the I-840 and Nashville's most dynamic business district.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
29 Units Available
IMT at the Galleria
427 Nichol Mill Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,185
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1109 sqft
Luxury apartments near shopping malls and I-65. One- and two-bedroom apartments around central courtyard with pool, outdoor kitchen, lounge and fire pits. Units have GE kitchen and laundry appliances. Internet cafe, many common social features.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
34 Units Available
Ashton Brook
100 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1430 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a fully equipped fitness studio and a dog park. Homes feature French doors, spacious closets and modern kitchens. Nashville is barely 20 minutes away.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,189
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1232 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
8211 Lenox Creekside Dr
8211 Lenox Creekside Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1085 sqft
Visualize yourself in this trending quiet Lenox Creekside neighborhood, this condo features hardwood floors, spacious living area, eat-in kitchen, balcony.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Trace
739 Fox Ridge Drive
739 Fox Ridge Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1116 sqft
Available Now! Great location! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome! Layout features a living room and separate kitchen space with hardwood floor throughout. The full bathroom is located on second floor. Half bath downstairs.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8620 Altesse Way
8620 Altess Way, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1574 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Bedford Forrest. The main living area has hardwood flooring and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8253 Rossi Rd
8253 Rossi Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1645 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - Take a virtual tour right now! >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qnvyDyjAjaR This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8532 Calistoga Way
8532 Calistoga Way, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1573 sqft
8532 Calistoga Way Available 07/15/20 Spacious Townhouse - Spacious 3/2.5 townhouse for rent in Villas of Concord Place. One-car garage, patio. $400 pet fee for first pet; $200 pet fee for subsequent pets (per owner). 35# weight limit.
Similar Pages
Brentwood 1 BedroomsBrentwood 2 BedroomsBrentwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrentwood 3 BedroomsBrentwood Accessible ApartmentsBrentwood Apartments with Balcony
Brentwood Apartments with GarageBrentwood Apartments with GymBrentwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrentwood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrentwood Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TN