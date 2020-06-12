/
3 bedroom apartments
169 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brentwood, TN
18 Units Available
The Estates at Brentwood
570 Church St E, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1407 sqft
Right by I-65 and Old Hickory Blvd. A modern living community with a swimming pool, bocce court, and gym. Homes feature carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and extra storage throughout.
1 Unit Available
1510 Kemah Ct
1510 Kemah Court, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2386 sqft
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
1 Unit Available
9195 Weston Drive
9195 Weston Drive, Brentwood, TN
9195 Weston Drive Available 07/20/20 Executive Home in Landsdowne Subdivision - Spectacular views from the third floor overlooking the hills of Brentwood! 6BR/5BA expansive home with large lot. Walls of windows,Hardwoods, Fresh Paint.
1 Unit Available
1110 Lipscomb Dr
1110 Lipscomb Drive, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2300 sqft
Unique Property Code: QZ1110- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty *Property requires a minimum 600 credit score (averaged
1 Unit Available
8210 Moores Ln
8210 Moores Lane, Brentwood, TN
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED 4 bedroom with bonus room and POOL. Lovely screened in porch and garden. Very private, with every amenity, interstate, restaurants, shopping and dining MINUTES AWAY! Owner/agent.
1 Unit Available
1291 Bridgeton Park
1291 Bridgeton Park Drive, Brentwood, TN
Luxurious Home with lots of Upgrades, deck, fence, hardwoods, Master Down, 2-Story Great Rm, Eat-In-Kitchen, Dbl Ovens, Fully Finished Basement, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Included, Award Winning Brentwood Schools. Available July 1, 2020
1 Unit Available
83 Governors Way
83 Governors Way, Brentwood, TN
Beautiful, executive home in The Governors Club Golf Club community which has a neighborhood pool, club pool, tennis courts, stocked fishing ponds, exercise facilities, and more! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, master suite
1 Unit Available
5 Carmel Ln
5 Carmel Lane, Brentwood, TN
Stunning Renovations in this executive home. Come and see this gorgeous home in the 24 hour guard gated Brentwood community of the Governors Club. Gorgeous exterior that has been recently repainted and numerous renovations throughout!
1 Unit Available
1207 Boxthorn Dr
1207 Boxthorn Drive, Brentwood, TN
Great location in a beautiful neighborhood. Convenient to great shopping and excellent schools.
1 Unit Available
1615 Valle Verde Dr
1615 Valle Verde Drive, Brentwood, TN
Must see to appreciate....
1 Unit Available
9614 Stonebluff Dr
9614 Stonebluff Dr, Brentwood, TN
Spacious, open concept home maximizes space in this Turnberry model customized home to reflect refined, luxurious upgrades throughout. Additional & enlarged windows create tons of natural light.
1 Unit Available
1487 Kellywood Drive
1487 Kellywood Drive, Brentwood, TN
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 full & 2 1/2 bath home. Formal dining room, family room, study, stainless appliances, great yard, back yard fenced, screened in back porch, fireplace and 3 car garage.
1 Unit Available
9305 Coxboro Dr
9305 Coxboro Drive, Brentwood, TN
4 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths, formal dining room, study, family room & rec. room. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave provided. Beautiful yard with deck plus a 3 car garage. Two year lease.
1 Unit Available
508 Brentwood Pt
508 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1857 sqft
Fresh paint! Great floor plan with all bedrooms on the main level and a bonus room up, that is perfect for an office or playroom. Execellent Brentwood location near the Cool Springs Mall and I 65. Spend your summer by the pool!
1 Unit Available
187 Forest Trail
187 Forest Trail, Brentwood, TN
Williamson County- Peaceful Neighborhood w/ no through traffic. Updated Kitchen and HVAC system. Country living in walking distance to stores and restaurants. Large deck. Private backyard on acre lot.
1 Unit Available
1604 Kendale Ct
1604 Kendale Court, Brentwood, TN
Beautiful, fine finishes & upgrades thruout, hardwoods on the main, granite, stainless steel, gas cook top, master w/jetted tub, suite off covered porch, 8-ft interior doors, built ins, central vac & a library/office!! 3-car garage.
1 Unit Available
5 Camelback
5 Camelback Court, Brentwood, TN
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5 Camelback in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
8369 Carriage Hills Dr
8369 Carriage Hills Drive, Brentwood, TN
very nice and clean 4 bedrooms and 3 full Bath close to interstate and schools
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood
19 Units Available
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1440 sqft
Contemporary Franklin apartments with air conditioning and carpets. Saltwater swimming pool, package-receiving services and business center. A short drive from Cool Springs Galleria and downtown Franklin. Close to I-65.
59 Units Available
IMT Cool Springs
101 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1449 sqft
Luxury community includes pool table, racquetball court, tennis court, wine room and gym. Units feature air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and fireplace. Just minutes from the heart of downtown Nashville.
33 Units Available
Ashton Brook
100 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1430 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a fully equipped fitness studio and a dog park. Homes feature French doors, spacious closets and modern kitchens. Nashville is barely 20 minutes away.
67 Units Available
Venue at Cool Springs
1001 Midwood St, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1372 sqft
Garden-style community with designer finishes like granite countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Nashville and Cool Springs Galleria Shopping.
1 Unit Available
8512 Calistoga Way
8512 Calistoga Way, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1591 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bath towhnouse w/ open floor plan downstairs including eat-in kitchen and access to back patio. Master w/ separate shower and tub, walk-in closet. Laundry room up with washer/dryer connections. One car garage, lawn care included. No pets.
1 Unit Available
269 King Arthur Cir
269 King Arthur Circle, Franklin, TN
Minutes to I-65* Cool-springs Galleria Mall* Avalon gated community. Spacious Home* Large walkout basement for storage space* Small pet Negotiable with non-refundable pet fee $700.
