Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:31 PM

130 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brentwood, TN

Finding an apartment in Brentwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
30 Units Available
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center
400 Centerview Drive, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,140
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1319 sqft
MODERN FLARE INTERWOVEN WITH CLASSIC DESIGN Tapestry is a distinct new experience in the art of living well. It's where style, street presence and convenience create a remarkable place to start and finish your day.
1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
The Landings of Brentwood
1505 Landings Dr, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,160
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1067 sqft
Quiet location, just minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, and fireplaces. Gym, tennis court, pool, and playground. Small pets welcome with fee.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
18 Units Available
The Estates at Brentwood
570 Church St E, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,289
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1407 sqft
Right by I-65 and Old Hickory Blvd. A modern living community with a swimming pool, bocce court, and gym. Homes feature carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and extra storage throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
815 Brentwood Pointe
815 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
2 bedroom near Cool Springs - Property Id: 249280 Great Condo in Excellent condition, convenient to I-65 and Cool Springs.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9195 Weston Drive
9195 Weston Drive, Brentwood, TN
6 Bedrooms
$4,200
5426 sqft
9195 Weston Drive Available 07/20/20 Executive Home in Landsdowne Subdivision - Spectacular views from the third floor overlooking the hills of Brentwood! 6BR/5BA expansive home with large lot. Walls of windows,Hardwoods, Fresh Paint.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1510 Kemah Ct
1510 Kemah Court, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2386 sqft
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1110 Lipscomb Dr
1110 Lipscomb Drive, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2300 sqft
Unique Property Code: QZ1110- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty *Property requires a minimum 600 credit score (averaged

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1487 Kellywood Drive
1487 Kellywood Drive, Brentwood, TN
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
4306 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 full & 2 1/2 bath home. Formal dining room, family room, study, stainless appliances, great yard, back yard fenced, screened in back porch, fireplace and 3 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9305 Coxboro Dr
9305 Coxboro Drive, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
3080 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths, formal dining room, study, family room & rec. room. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave provided. Beautiful yard with deck plus a 3 car garage. Two year lease.
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
34 Units Available
Ashton Brook
100 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,062
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1430 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a fully equipped fitness studio and a dog park. Homes feature French doors, spacious closets and modern kitchens. Nashville is barely 20 minutes away.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,191
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1232 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
17 Units Available
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,355
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1440 sqft
Contemporary Franklin apartments with air conditioning and carpets. Saltwater swimming pool, package-receiving services and business center. A short drive from Cool Springs Galleria and downtown Franklin. Close to I-65.
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
67 Units Available
Venue at Cool Springs
1001 Midwood St, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,144
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1372 sqft
Garden-style community with designer finishes like granite countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Nashville and Cool Springs Galleria Shopping.
1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 09:30pm
62 Units Available
IMT Cool Springs
101 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1449 sqft
Luxury community includes pool table, racquetball court, tennis court, wine room and gym. Units feature air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and fireplace. Just minutes from the heart of downtown Nashville.
1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 09:30pm
36 Units Available
IMT at the Galleria
427 Nichol Mill Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1109 sqft
Luxury apartments near shopping malls and I-65. One- and two-bedroom apartments around central courtyard with pool, outdoor kitchen, lounge and fire pits. Units have GE kitchen and laundry appliances. Internet cafe, many common social features.
1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 09:30pm
9 Units Available
IMT Franklin Gateway
1116 Davenport Blvd, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Franklin Gateway's luxury apartments in Franklin, TN are conveniently located minutes from the I-840 and Nashville's most dynamic business district.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5547 Prada Dr.
5547 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2309 sqft
OVERSIZED 4 BEDROOM BRENTWOOD TOWNHOUSE IN A PARK LIKE SETTING - Nestled in the High Point community with a park like setting, this newer construction townhouse offers over 2,300 square feet that includes 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3731 Shane Point Pl
3731 Shane Point Pl, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1370 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Highland Creek! The main living area has carpet flooring, and the bedrooms have carpet flooring as well.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
328 Pennystone Circle
328 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2500 sqft
328 Pennystone Circle Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Avalon Subdivision, Gated Community w Pool and Playground - Well maintained home in Avalon Subdivision which is a Gated Community in Franklin.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6739 Sunnywood Dr
6739 Sunnywood Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1350 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN SUGAR VALLEY COMMUNITY - Beautiful townhome located in desirable Sugar Valley Place. Modern/New Appliances, 2 Story Unit, HOA Fees Included.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Autumn Oaks
1 Unit Available
7916 Oakfield Grove
7916 Oakfield Grove, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1900 sqft
Spacious and Well Maintained Home with 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths, Fenced Yard, Master Up, 2 Car Garage - 2 Story Home with 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountainview
1 Unit Available
1335 Wexford Downs Lane
1335 Wexford Downs Lane, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3481 sqft
Available 07/01/20 4 BR/ 2.5 Bath Home in Beautiful Winfield Park - Property Id: 294396 This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in the quiet community of Winfield Park and is available to rent 7/1 (and possibly sooner if needed).

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8253 Rossi Rd
8253 Rossi Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1645 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area has carpet throughout, with hardwood flooring in the kitchen. On the main floor you will find a spacious living room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brentwood Villa
1 Unit Available
5932 Stone Brook Drive
5932 Stonebrook Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1869 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/3 bath Townhome in Brentwood Villa Community - Enjoy the quietness of the hills, while maintaining the convenience of location! Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath townhome nestled in the hills of Brentwood, less than 5 min to I-65, off Old
City Guide for Brentwood, TN

As far as I can see is Nashville skyline / underneath it all, you yourself are free / floating high above the Nashville skyline." (-- Dishwalla, "Nashville")

You can feel free as a bird above the Tennessee sky in Brentwood, an suburb just south of Nashville. With a population quickly nearing 40,000, the Williamson County burg is a town in and of its own rights at this point, and the Nashville skyline is not too far away. Brentwood is the spot where local professional athletes for the Predators and Titans make their homes. It is next door to most of the country stars and a few actors and models as well. Who needs Hollywood? Maybe you'll end up neighbors with Little Jimmy Dickens or supermodel Niki Taylor. Not likely, unless you're willing to spend a few mil on your home. You will, however, see them shopping for groceries at Kroger or buying a throw pillow at Target. It'll happen. When it does, though, make like a local and act like they're just regular folk and ignore them. Never ask for their autograph. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Brentwood, TN

Finding an apartment in Brentwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

