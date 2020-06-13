130 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brentwood, TN

As far as I can see is Nashville skyline / underneath it all, you yourself are free / floating high above the Nashville skyline." (-- Dishwalla, "Nashville")

You can feel free as a bird above the Tennessee sky in Brentwood, an suburb just south of Nashville. With a population quickly nearing 40,000, the Williamson County burg is a town in and of its own rights at this point, and the Nashville skyline is not too far away. Brentwood is the spot where local professional athletes for the Predators and Titans make their homes. It is next door to most of the country stars and a few actors and models as well. Who needs Hollywood? Maybe you'll end up neighbors with Little Jimmy Dickens or supermodel Niki Taylor. Not likely, unless you're willing to spend a few mil on your home. You will, however, see them shopping for groceries at Kroger or buying a throw pillow at Target. It'll happen. When it does, though, make like a local and act like they're just regular folk and ignore them. Never ask for their autograph. See more