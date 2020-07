Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access accessible elevator 24hr gym bbq/grill bike storage car charging cc payments coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit green community guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet yoga

MODERN FLARE INTERWOVEN WITH CLASSIC DESIGN



Tapestry is a distinct new experience in the art of living well. It's where style, street presence and convenience create a remarkable place to start and finish your day. It's about refined living in the very heart of Brentwood Town Center—where the city's best shopping, dining and amenities all come together in one, extraordinary place. A home at Tapestry is a sophisticated starting point from which to embrace everything this sophisticated urban atmosphere – and life itself – has to offer.

No place in Nashville has the style and savvy of Brentwood. And Tapestry connects seamlessly with this walkable and vibrant neighborhood. Admired for its strong business community, Brentwood is home to some of the city's most desirable dining options, gourmet grocers, specialty boutiques and upscale department stores—like Fresh Market, Nordstrom Rack, REI and more---all just steps from your front door. With everything you need so close-at-hand, you may ne