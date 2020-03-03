All apartments in North Charleston
Find more places like 1657 Indy Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Charleston, SC
/
1657 Indy Dr
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:29 AM

1657 Indy Dr

1657 Indy Dr · (843) 737-6034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Charleston
See all
Park Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1657 Indy Dr, North Charleston, SC 29405
Park Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1712 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Welcome to this 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home located in North Charleston. This home has an open floor plan with hardwood floors which makes it great for entertaining! The kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pantry with back door access. Enjoy your privacy with all three bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and a full en-suite! This home is located within walking distance to many activities, parks, markets, restaurants and wineries! Dogs ok, no cats.

PET POLICY:

Dogs ok, no cats

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on June 18th, when the application decision will be made.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1657 Indy Dr have any available units?
1657 Indy Dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1657 Indy Dr have?
Some of 1657 Indy Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1657 Indy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1657 Indy Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1657 Indy Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1657 Indy Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1657 Indy Dr offer parking?
No, 1657 Indy Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1657 Indy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1657 Indy Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1657 Indy Dr have a pool?
No, 1657 Indy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1657 Indy Dr have accessible units?
No, 1657 Indy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1657 Indy Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1657 Indy Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1657 Indy Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd
North Charleston, SC 29456
Palmetto Creek Apartments
3311 Mountainbrook Ave
North Charleston, SC 29420
Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr
North Charleston, SC 29406
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
Link Apartments Mixson
4501 Mixson Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
Collins Park Villas
4211 Britain Ct.
North Charleston, SC 29418
Factory at Garco
4993 O'hear Avenue
North Charleston, SC 29405

Similar Pages

North Charleston 1 BedroomsNorth Charleston 2 Bedrooms
North Charleston Apartments with ParkingNorth Charleston Dog Friendly Apartments
North Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Park Circle

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityTrident Technical College
College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South Carolina
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity