1657 Indy Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Welcome to this 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home located in North Charleston. This home has an open floor plan with hardwood floors which makes it great for entertaining! The kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pantry with back door access. Enjoy your privacy with all three bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and a full en-suite! This home is located within walking distance to many activities, parks, markets, restaurants and wineries! Dogs ok, no cats.



PET POLICY:



Dogs ok, no cats



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on June 18th, when the application decision will be made.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program