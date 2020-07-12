/
/
/
park circle
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
385 Apartments for rent in Park Circle, North Charleston, SC
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
$
48 Units Available
Factory at Garco
4993 O'hear Avenue, North Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,159
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1119 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Factory at Garco in North Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
72 Units Available
Link Apartments Mixson
4501 Mixson Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1062 sqft
Convenient location in Mixson with community swimming pool, BBQ area and fitness center. Units are spacious with modern touches and large windows; washer and dryer are included.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1657 Indy Dr
1657 Indy Dr, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1670 sqft
**APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING** Welcome to this 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home located in North Charleston.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4961 Edge Avenue
4961 Edge Avenue, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1372 sqft
NICE TRADITIONAL, APPROXIMATELY 1400 SF, WITH MANY RECENT IMPROVEMENTS; 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHS WITH A LARGE YARD AND A TWO CAR GARAGE ON ONE OF THE QUIETEST STREETS IN PARK CIRCLE. IT IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN WALKING DISTANCE OF RESTAURANTS AND PARK.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1162 Buist Avenue
1162 Buist Avenue, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2400 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.This high end, 3 bedroom and 3 full bathroom unit comes with marvelous finishes throughout. Pristine renovations make this unit a luxury apartment in sought after Park Circle of North Charleston.
Results within 1 mile of Park Circle
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
5438 Marie Street
5438 Marie Street, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1053 sqft
Available August 5. 3 BR 1 BA. Close to I-526 and Park Circle off Sumner Avenue. Freshly painted and updates. Nice size rooms with separate dining room. Nice Size Yard. Available August 5th. 3 BR 1 BA.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5061-1 Rockingham Street
5061 Rockingham St, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
600 sqft
Renovated 2 bedroom available SOON off Rivers Avenue - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is currently being renovated and pictures will be updated as progress is made. New flooring, painting, bathroom improvements, etc.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1106 Berkeley Street
1106 Berkeley Street, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Furnished Two Bedroom - Convenient Location - Ideal for traveling professionals. Short Term or Long Term Leasing.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5539 Blackwell Street
5539 Blackwell Avenue, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
805 sqft
Freshly Renovated Home Near Park Circle! - This cute little two bedroom one bathroom home was recently renovated and is ready for you to call home. It has refinished hardwoods throughout, a brand new kitchen, tiled shower, and spacious back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Park Circle
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Plantation Oaks
2225 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,076
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1022 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Plantation Oaks. Our elevated customer experience and beautiful homes promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Ashley River
1850 Ashley Crossing Ln, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,092
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1033 sqft
Spacious apartments in a modern complex, not far from Mark Clark Expressway. Hardwood floors, fireplace and ice maker in rooms. Gym, coffee bar and tennis court located on-site. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
14 Units Available
Ashford Riverview
1476 Orange Grove Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$790
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1150 sqft
Renovated community with units that feature designer flooring, new appliances and lighting packages. Luxury complex with pool, fitness center and dog park. Located in Charleston just minutes from the Ashley River and I-526.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Ashford Palmetto Square
1551 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$840
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
867 sqft
Located on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in Charleston. Resort-style apartment community boasting a pool and sundeck, landscaped courtyards, and BBQ and picnic areas. Select apartments feature large walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1220 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Talison Row
480 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, and walk-in closets are just some of the features of these modern homes. Common amenities include bike racks, a business center, and game room. Close to Charleston Historic District.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1225 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
32 Units Available
Daniel Island Village
455 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,260
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1356 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The green community features a pool, a gym and a courtyard. On the banks of the Cooper and Wando rivers, and near the Atlantic Ocean.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
$
10 Units Available
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,190
687 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1180 sqft
Excellent location off of I-526. Units offer residents extra storage, ice maker, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community features include clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and media room.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
$
23 Units Available
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,932
1340 sqft
Waterfront living, with spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and a yoga studio. A dog park, car wash area, and community garden. An easy, scenic drive to major tech employers, plus you're right off I-526.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
$
21 Units Available
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
947 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, concierge, tennis court and gym. The units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. North Pointe Plaza and Northwoods Merchant Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
20 Units Available
Atlantic on the Avenue
6880 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1434 sqft
Location provides easy access to Trident Technical College, Boeing, Charleston County Government, and Joint Base Charleston. Units have laundry, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features parking, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
24 Units Available
Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$929
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
950 sqft
The living spaces at Dwell at Greenridge Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other apartments for rent in North
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Bradley Square
6600 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
868 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bradley Square Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and high-end amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
15 Units Available
Oasis at West Ashley
1751 Dogwood Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$965
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1142 sqft
Nestled charmingly in Charleston’s most coveted neighborhood, Oasis at West Ashley apartments feature an ideal location, newly renovated floor plans, and an award-winning management team.