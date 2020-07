Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel bathtub oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed e-payments hot tub online portal

Silvana Oaks is ideally located just minutes from Downtown Charleston, Boeing, Bosch, Charleston International Airport, and Joint Base Charleston. We are on the most desired communities in the Dorchester II District. We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment home that include: large open floor plans, granite countertops, a hanging pot rack in the kitchen, gourmet style kitchen, and oversized closets to fit all of your needs. Silvana Oaks is professionally managed by RAM Partners, LLC and we are one of the best in the industry! We provide warm and welcoming atmosphere to help make your move a simple one. Call today and schedule your personalized tour!